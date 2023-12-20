Captello Awarded as Lead Retrieval Category Leader on G2 Momentum Grid

The G2 Momentum Grid recognition comes as a testament to Captello's constant pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. A six-time consecutive high performer in the G2 Lead Retrieval category, Captello has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing world-class support and industry-leading integrations, compatible with over 5,000 platforms to enhance data accuracy and simplify follow-up processes.

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence and Innovation in Lead Management Solutions

Captello, the renowned software company and the creator of the award-winning Universal Lead Capture app, proudly announces its recognition as the Lead Retrieval Category Leader on the prestigious G2 Momentum Grid. This accolade not only underscores Captello's commitment to excellence but also its dedication to revolutionizing lead management in the industry.

Captello's Universal Lead Capture app has been a game changer, offering a premium, versatile solution for exhibitors and sales teams. Its unique ability to allow users to create custom forms, effortlessly capture and qualify leads, and foster team communication within the app has set a new standard in the industry. The app's lead capture form gauge, integral for monitoring form completion levels, and its capabilities for lead rating and assignment, have been instrumental in reducing post-event follow-up efforts.

The G2 Momentum Grid recognition comes as a testament to Captello's constant pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. A six-time consecutive high performer in the G2 Lead Retrieval category, Captello has demonstrated unwavering dedication to providing world-class support and industry-leading integrations, compatible with over 5,000 platforms to enhance data accuracy and simplify follow-up processes.

In an era where data security is paramount, Captello's adherence to stringent security measures, inline with SOC2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensures the utmost safety of client data. This commitment to security, combined with Captello's advanced compliance platform, places Captello at the forefront of trustworthy lead management solutions suitable for any enterprise.

Furthermore, Captello's event engagement platform, featuring over 60 customizable activations, including educational games and scavenger hunts, adds an engaging dimension to lead capture. This comprehensive platform, along with the event management capabilities ranging from ticket sales to event publishing, reinforces Captello's position as a holistic provider of event and lead management solutions.

The recent distinction as a MOMENTUM LEADER in the Lead Retrieval category on G2 is based on a rigorous proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data. This recognition is not just an award – it's a reflection of Captello's growing influence and rapidly expanding international client base.

Lead retrieval software has become an indispensable tool for sales representatives in capturing potential leads efficiently at trade shows and events. Captello has not only mastered this domain but also integrated it seamlessly with conference intelligence software, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for event attendees and organizers.

To qualify for the Lead Retrieval category on G2, products must exhibit excellence in retrieving and archiving lead information and demonstrate the ability to export this data effectively. Captello's consistent top-ranking performance on G2 is a clear indication of its capability to meet and exceed these criteria.

Captello's recent achievement on the G2 Momentum Grid is more than an award – it's a declaration of the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in lead management. As the industry evolves, Captello remains committed to listening to its clients and providing the most flexible, effective solutions for lead management needs, continually shaping the future of lead capture and event engagement.

About Captello

Captello is a leading provider of Universal Lead Capture and engagement solutions, recognized for its innovative approach to lead management. With a suite of products designed to enhance event engagement and streamline lead capture processes, Captello is committed to offering flexible, efficient, and secure solutions to its clients worldwide.

