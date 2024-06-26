Captello becomes HubSpot app partner with a certified integration

"Achieving certification from HubSpot is not only an honor but also a significant milestone for Captello. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing top-tier, high quality solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading platforms like HubSpot." - Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Captello's Lead Capture integration significantly streamlines the process of capturing and managing leads directly within HubSpot, allowing users to seamlessly synchronize their data and automate critical marketing workflows. This integration reduces the manual effort required in lead management and ensures that valuable lead information is captured accurately and quickly, enhancing overall marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

"We're very excited to have Captello Lead Capture earn the certified integration designation," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "Their investment in product quality adds meaningful value to the HubSpot ecosystem and we're thrilled to have them onboard."

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, expressed his enthusiasm about the certification, stating, "Achieving certification from HubSpot is not only an honor but also a significant milestone for Captello. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing top-tier, high quality solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading platforms like HubSpot. We are excited to bring a certified version of our powerful HubSpot integration to the HubSpot community, helping them to accelerate their growth and achieve their business objectives more effectively."

The Captello integration with HubSpot revolutionizes how businesses capture and manage leads from events, ensuring no valuable prospect slips through the cracks. By installing Captello on any smart device, teams can capture leads anywhere—at trade shows, during field events, or even in transit—with or without an internet connection. Each lead captured is immediately synced with HubSpot in real-time, and optionally shared with HubSpot custom objects, allowing for instant follow-up and engagement.

This seamless integration allows for customization of lead capture forms for each event, ensuring the right data is collected every time. Users can even book meetings directly within the app while interacting with prospects, making it easier to secure valuable opportunities on the spot. To discover more about how Captello can transform your lead management and to view detailed integration features, visit our page on the HubSpot App Marketplace at Captello Lead Capture.

About Captello:

Captello provides comprehensive lead management solutions that empower organizations to capture, analyze, and optimize their lead generation processes. With a focus on innovation and usability, Captello's tools are designed to increase efficiency

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399.6430, [email protected], www.captello.com

SOURCE Captello