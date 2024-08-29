Captello Elevates Organizer Lead Capture at IBC 2024 as Official Solution Provider

"Being named the official lead capture provider for IBC 2024 is a key milestone for Captello. We're dedicated to driving success through innovation, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships." — Candice M. Bakke, Sr. Director of Global Partnerships at Captello Post this

As the chosen lead capture solution for IBC 2024, Captello is set to equip exhibitors and organizers with its advanced third-generation Exhibitor Portal and comprehensive Exhibitor Toolkit. These tools are designed to streamline event preparations, enhance lead management, and boost engagement through interactive experiences, ensuring that every participant maximizes their event presence.

Driving Adoption and Monetizing Technology

Captello's proven event management platform is tailored to increase the adoption rates of lead capture technologies among exhibitors significantly. By integrating these solutions, event organizers can expect usage increases up to 43%, creating more dynamic and productive event environments. Furthermore, Captello offers innovative monetization opportunities, enabling organizers to enhance their technology stack with custom branding, sponsored content, and sophisticated lead generation strategies.

Empowering Stakeholders with Data-Driven Insights

A standout feature of Captello's service is its robust ROI reporting capabilities, which deliver critical metrics that measure lead conversion and engagement effectiveness. These insights empower exhibitors and organizers to make informed decisions, optimizing strategies to elevate overall event success.

Cultivating Success Through In-Depth Training and Analytics

Captello is committed to ensuring that all event stakeholders benefit from its platform. Through comprehensive training sessions and detailed analytics, exhibitors and organizers can fully leverage Captello's capabilities to foster post-event growth and sustained success.

A Commitment to Innovation and Partnership

Candice M. Bakke, Sr. Director of Global Partnerships at Captello, expresses her enthusiasm: "Captello's recognition as the official lead capture provider for IBC 2024 and the advancements in our platform, including the 3rd Gen Exhibitor Portal and comprehensive Exhibitor Toolkit, mark significant milestones for the events industry. Our focus on technology monetization, detailed ROI reporting, and in-depth analytics empowers both organizers and exhibitors to optimize their event strategies and enhance engagement. At Captello, we are committed to driving success for all event stakeholders through innovation, data-driven insights, and strong partnerships. As we continue to evolve, we are thrilled to lead the charge in transforming the event experience globally."

About Captello

Captello provides comprehensive lead capture solutions that empower organizations to capture leads anywhere, anytime, with powerful and intuitive features designed to enhance the user and attendee experience. With a focus on innovation and client success, Captello continues to redefine industry standards.

