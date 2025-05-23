Captello Emerges as the Undisputed Leader in Lead Capture at Experiential Marketing Summit

"With nearly three out of every four event marketing professionals recognizing Captello as the leader in lead capture, our mission to redefine demand generation for in-person experiences is validated." -Ryan Schefke, CEO at Captello Post this

Key insights from the EMS 2025 post-event survey by Evolio include:

72% of respondents named Captello as a leader in lead capture solutions, second only to Cvent, and well ahead of other platforms.

73% of professionals identified analytics and reporting as the most critical feature in lead capture solutions, an area where Captello excels with real-time, actionable data insights.

High priority was also given to CRM and marketing automation integration (55%) and data security/compliance (55%), both core strengths of Captello's Lead Capture platform.

Captello attracted strong on-site engagement, with 73% of attendees recalling visiting the Captello booth, highlighting its effectiveness in drawing qualified prospects.

Demand Generation, Redefined for In-Person Events

Captello demand generation platform, re-imagined for in-person, empowers enterprises to turn face-to-face event interactions into a qualified sales pipeline through seamless lead capture, intelligent meeting management, and engaging digital activations. By integrating gamification and interactive experiences like the EMS scavenger hunt, Captello boosts attendee engagement and maximizes ROI for exhibitors and marketers alike.

"With nearly three out of every four event marketing professionals recognizing Captello as the leader in lead capture, our mission to redefine demand generation for in-person experiences is validated," said Ryan Schefke, CEO at Captello. "Our platform not only streamlines lead capture but transforms events into measurable revenue engines by connecting data, people, and personalized follow-up."

About Captello

Captello is the leading platform that connects every touchpoint of event marketing—from lead capture to meeting management and digital activations—to create immersive, data-driven experiences. Trusted by enterprise marketers and event professionals worldwide, Captello drives smarter, more personalized conversations that deliver measurable business outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.captello.com.

About Evolio

EVOLIO Marketing is a New York-based agency specializing in event and exhibit marketing. They focus on delivering data-driven strategies, actionable measurement, and superior staff training to create impactful brand experiences. Serving companies of all sizes, EVOLIO helps align events with business goals, ensuring measurable success without building exhibits or producing events.

For more information, visit https://www.evoliomarketing.com/

