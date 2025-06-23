Captello Established as Market Leader in 3rd Party Audit, Leading in Traffic Share and Audience Reach

"We are thrilled to see Captello's leadership reflected in this independent audit. The results not only speak to our strong market presence but also reflect the positive experiences our users have with our solutions." - Brad Froese, VP of Marketing Post this

The audit also highlights the role of positive sentiment in Captello's market growth. Captello achieved a 100% positive sentiment rating, standing apart from competitors who received less favorable feedback. This sentiment reflects the experiences of users, showcasing how Captello's solutions and customer support contribute to a positive perception of the brand. As a result, Captello's strong engagement metrics, both on its website and through social media traffic, indicate a solid connection with its audience. This favorable sentiment, combined with high engagement, directly contributes to the increasing market share and Captello's continued leadership in the industry.

Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello, shared, "We are thrilled to see Captello's leadership reflected in this independent audit. The results not only speak to our strong market presence but also reflect the positive experiences our users have with our solutions. At Captello, we are committed to providing world-class support and a seamless user experience, which is why reports reflect a 100% positive sentiment rating. We are proud to be the trusted partner for event professionals looking to drive real, measurable results."

Captello's ability to consistently drive growth and connect with its users is a testament to its dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the event marketing industry. With a continued focus on delivering exceptional service, Captello is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the event engagement and lead capture space.

For more information on Captello's offerings, visit http://www.captello.com.

About Captello:

Captello is a leader in event marketing and engagement technology, providing innovative solutions for lead capture, audience engagement, and data-driven event insights. With a focus on personalized service, Captello empowers event professionals to create meaningful connections and maximize ROI through seamless integration with CRM systems and marketing automation platforms.

About Soarion Digital:

Soarion Digital is an AI-powered digital marketing agency specializing in paid advertising, SEO strategies, competitive analysis, and data-driven audits. Soarion Digital helps businesses grow by turning insights into action. Our AI-powered approach enhances digital presence, boosts performance, and keeps brands ahead in a fast-changing market.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888.399.6430, [email protected], captello.com

SOURCE Captello