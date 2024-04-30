Captello Forms Strategic Alliance with Event Footprints to Enhance Event Technology Solutions

"Integrating Captello's solutions into the platforms we work with will allow us to provide comprehensive ROI insights in terms familiar to event organizers and their CMOs and CFOs." - Rob Curtis, Founder & Director, Event Footprints Post this

Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello, shared his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "Our partnership with Event Footprints marks a key milestone for Captello. Their unique focus on audience engagement and their specialized role in Europe as a dedicated event tech and martech consultancy are perfectly aligned with our mission to enhance event experiences. This alliance not only broadens our service offerings but also empowers our clients to drive more impactful event outcomes."

Rob Curtis, founder and director of Event Footprints, also expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Captello, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in event technology. Integrating Captello's solutions into the platforms we work with will allow us to provide comprehensive ROI insights in terms familiar to event organizers and their CMOs and CFOs. This collaboration will support event and marketing teams in demonstrating the full value of their event investments, not just during the event but across the entire event lifecycle."

"Our team at Event Footprints is looking forward to a productive and dynamic working relationship with Captello. This partnership represents another essential component in demonstrating the comprehensive value delivered through all facets of live event marketing," concluded Curtis.

About Captello: As a leader in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions, Captello is renowned for its award- winning app and unmatched 24/7 support. Captello provides end-to-end solutions for creating memorable brand experiences, focusing on innovation, quality, and data security. Our mission is to shape the future of event engagement, helping brands make every event a success.

About EventFootprints: EventFootprints excels in empowering organizations to maximize the impact of their events through strategic use of event and marketing technologies, specializing in the capture, integration, and visualization of event data.

