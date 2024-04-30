Captello Forms Strategic Alliance with Event Footprints to Enhance Event Technology Solutions

Captello, a US-based event tech leader, partners with UK consultancy Event Footprints to enhance European market access. Their collaboration will revolutionize B2B event measurement by merging Captello's cutting-edge solutions with Event Footprints' expertise. This strategic alliance promises to redefine industry standards for event ROI analysis.
DALLAS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, a leading provider of event technology solutions based in the United States, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Event Footprints, a prominent UK consultancy specializing in the integration of event technology and marketing technology. This partnership will expand Captello's technological offerings and provide the company with increased access to the European event market.
This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the way event data is captured, integrated, and utilized to measure the impact of B2B corporate events throughout the entire event lifecycle. By combining Captello's cutting-edge solutions for event lead capture and audience engagement with Event Footprints' expertise in event and marketing technology integration, this partnership is set to redefine industry standards for engaging event audiences and accurately measuring return on investment (ROI).
Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello, shared his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "Our partnership with Event Footprints marks a key milestone for Captello. Their unique focus on audience engagement and their specialized role in Europe as a dedicated event tech and martech consultancy are perfectly aligned with our mission to enhance event experiences. This alliance not only broadens our service offerings but also empowers our clients to drive more impactful event outcomes."
Rob Curtis, founder and director of Event Footprints, also expressed his excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Captello, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in event technology. Integrating Captello's solutions into the platforms we work with will allow us to provide comprehensive ROI insights in terms familiar to event organizers and their CMOs and CFOs. This collaboration will support event and marketing teams in demonstrating the full value of their event investments, not just during the event but across the entire event lifecycle."
"Our team at Event Footprints is looking forward to a productive and dynamic working relationship with Captello. This partnership represents another essential component in demonstrating the comprehensive value delivered through all facets of live event marketing," concluded Curtis.
About Captello: As a leader in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions, Captello is renowned for its award- winning app and unmatched 24/7 support. Captello provides end-to-end solutions for creating memorable brand experiences, focusing on innovation, quality, and data security. Our mission is to shape the future of event engagement, helping brands make every event a success.
About EventFootprints: EventFootprints excels in empowering organizations to maximize the impact of their events through strategic use of event and marketing technologies, specializing in the capture, integration, and visualization of event data.
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399-6430, [email protected], www.captello.com
SOURCE Captello
