Captello Launches Meeting Management Platform to Optimize Scheduling and Drive Enterprise Growth

"Captello's Meeting Management Platform is not just about scheduling meetings. It's about creating a smarter, more productive workflow that aligns with business goals and maximizes results." -Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. Post this

"Captello's Meeting Management Platform is not just about scheduling meetings. It's about creating a smarter, more productive workflow that aligns with business goals and maximizes results," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "By providing a seamless connection between meeting scheduling, lead capture, and post-event analytics, we've created the industry's most complete "EDGE" Enterprise Demand Gen & Engagement solution for Events. This means businesses can confidently go to events with a "Meetings First" Strategy, moving from ad-hoc bookings to pre-booked meetings, to follow-up post-event meetings, all while ensuring that every interaction is data-driven and business-focused, and has a revenue impact.

Captello's Meeting Management Platform offers the following differentiators that make it the most comprehensive solution in the market:

End-to-End Engagement: Captello's MMP combines scheduling, attendee management, lead capture, and post-event analytics into one secure, all-in-one platform, providing a complete view of the event's impact on business goals.

"By optimizing the scheduling, tracking, and analysis of meetings, Captello's MMP ensures that every conversation aligns with business objectives," said Aaron Karpaty, Senior Director of Strategic Growth at Captello. "With our platform, businesses gain real-time access to performance data, allowing them to adjust strategies on the fly and achieve their revenue goals."

The official launch of Captello's Meeting Management Platform comes after months of development and testing, incorporating feedback from industry leaders and early adopters. With this solution, Captello further solidifies its position as a leader in event engagement and lead management technology.

Key Features Include:

Pre-booking and Ad-Hoc Meetings: Effortlessly schedule and manage both pre-planned and impromptu meetings with real-time availability.

Availability:

Captello's Meeting Management Platform is now available for businesses looking to optimize their event and meeting scheduling. Companies can sign up for a personalized demo to explore the platform's full capabilities at https://www.captello.com/meeting-management-platform/

About Captello:

Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and management solutions that empower organizations to engage effectively with their audience. With its robust technology and user-friendly interface, Captello enhances customer interactions and drives conversion, making it an indispensable tool for sales and event professionals worldwide. For more information about Captello and how it can transform your lead management process, please visit captello.com.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888.399.6430, [email protected], captello.com

SOURCE Captello