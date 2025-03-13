Captello Named Official Gamification Partner for Experiential Marketing Summit 2025

"As brands continue to prioritize meaningful interactions with their audiences, Captello's solutions empower event organizers to captivate, connect, and convert attendees in dynamic ways." - Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with EMS 2025 to redefine event engagement," said Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello. "As brands continue to prioritize meaningful interactions with their audiences, Captello's solutions empower event organizers to captivate, connect, and convert attendees in dynamic ways. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in experiential marketing."

At EMS 2025, Captello will present live demonstrations of its universal lead capture platform, cutting-edge event activations, and rewards solutions that help brands increase conversions and foster lasting customer relationships. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Captello's technology in real time, experiencing the power of personalized engagement and integrated event marketing.

The Experiential Marketing Summit is the premier conference for marketing professionals looking to leverage in-person and digital engagement strategies. With Captello's sponsorship, EMS 2025 will be more interactive and engaging than ever, offering attendees hands-on opportunities to explore the latest advancements in event engagement technology.

For more information about Captello's event engagement solutions and its partnership with EMS 2025, visit captello.com or contact us to learn how our solutions can enhance your next event.

About Captello:

Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and management solutions that empower organizations to engage effectively with their audience. With its robust technology and user-friendly interface, Captello enhances customer interactions and drives conversion, making it an indispensable tool for sales and event professionals worldwide.

For more information about Captello and how it can transform your lead management process, please visit captello.com

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888.399.6430, [email protected], captello.com

SOURCE Captello