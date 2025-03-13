Captello Named Official Gamification Partner for Experiential Marketing Summit 2025

Captello has been named the Official Gamification Partner for the Experiential Marketing Summit 2025, taking place in Las Vegas. As part of its role, Captello will showcase its cutting-edge engagement tools, including interactive games and digital activations, aimed at maximizing attendee interactions and driving measurable ROI. Key highlights include a scavenger hunt and the Morphique AI Photo Booth. Attendees will also experience live demos of Captello's universal lead capture platform and event activation solutions. Captello's participation at EMS 2025 reinforces its commitment to transforming event engagement and enhancing brand connections. For more details, visit captello.com.
DALLAS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the leading provider of universal lead capture, event engagement solutions, and gamification, is proud to announce its role as the Official Gamification Partner for the Experiential Marketing Summit (EMS) 2025. This prestigious event, taking place April 14-16 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, brings together the brightest minds in experiential marketing, offering cutting-edge strategies and insights for brands, agencies, and event professionals worldwide.
As the Official Gamification Partner, Captello will showcase its industry-leading suite of engagement tools, designed to elevate event experiences, maximize attendee interactions, and drive measurable ROI. Through Captello's innovative digital activations, attendees at EMS 2025 will experience firsthand how digital engagement and interactive games can transform marketing initiatives and enhance brand connections. As part of its engagement solutions, Captello will host an exciting scavenger hunt designed to encourage attendees to explore exhibitor booths, attend sessions, and actively participate throughout the event. Additionally, Captello will introduce its Morphique AI Photo Booth, offering attendees a unique, interactive photo experience with a dynamic photo gallery display.
"We are thrilled to partner with EMS 2025 to redefine event engagement," said Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello. "As brands continue to prioritize meaningful interactions with their audiences, Captello's solutions empower event organizers to captivate, connect, and convert attendees in dynamic ways. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation in experiential marketing."
At EMS 2025, Captello will present live demonstrations of its universal lead capture platform, cutting-edge event activations, and rewards solutions that help brands increase conversions and foster lasting customer relationships. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Captello's technology in real time, experiencing the power of personalized engagement and integrated event marketing.
The Experiential Marketing Summit is the premier conference for marketing professionals looking to leverage in-person and digital engagement strategies. With Captello's sponsorship, EMS 2025 will be more interactive and engaging than ever, offering attendees hands-on opportunities to explore the latest advancements in event engagement technology.
For more information about Captello's event engagement solutions and its partnership with EMS 2025, visit captello.com or contact us to learn how our solutions can enhance your next event.
About Captello:
Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and management solutions that empower organizations to engage effectively with their audience. With its robust technology and user-friendly interface, Captello enhances customer interactions and drives conversion, making it an indispensable tool for sales and event professionals worldwide.
For more information about Captello and how it can transform your lead management process, please visit captello.com
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 888.399.6430, [email protected], captello.com
SOURCE Captello
Share this article