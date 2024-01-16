Captello partners with Simantel to help brands create seamless event experiences

"Partnering with Simantel, a company that excels in creating exceptional customer experiences, aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and quality in the event engagement space" Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Simantel's focus on the overall customer experience — creating experiences that delight customers at every touchpoint with a brand — makes the partnership with Captello a natural extension for its business. Whether it's a small trade show or a large industry conference, brands can rely on Simantel and Captello's robust platform to efficiently capture leads and gain actionable insights to fuel their marketing strategies.

"Businesses continue to embrace events as a key marketing strategy. The importance of effectively capturing and managing those in-person leads has become a top priority," said Abby Bell, vice president at Simantel. "We recognize this need and selected Captello as our partner to deliver a comprehensive solution."

Captello's suite includes customizable lead capture forms, efficient badge scanning, and real-time tracking, ensuring that businesses can capture and qualify leads more effectively. This collaboration will enable brands to merge the physical engagement of events with the analytical power of digital tracking.

"Partnering with Simantel, a company that excels in creating exceptional customer experiences, aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and quality in the event engagement space," added Schefke. "Together, we are set to empower businesses to maximize their event ROI, engaging attendees and building relationships while streamlining the lead capture process."

About Captello: As a leader in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions, Captello is renowned for its award-winning app and unmatched 24/7 support. We provide end-to-end solutions for creating memorable brand experiences, focusing on innovation, quality, and data security. Our mission is to shape the future of event engagement, helping brands make every event a success.

About Simantel: Simantel has over 40 years of experience in serving diverse industries with creative and strategic marketing. From construction to healthcare, they offer comprehensive marketing solutions, both online and offline, on a national and global scale. Based in Peoria, Illinois, Simantel has grown to over 150 team members across 22 states, dedicated to enhancing customer experiences. Learn more at Simantel.com.

