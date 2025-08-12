Captello Ranks #1,339 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Increasing Ranking over 2,000 Spaces in Second Consecutive Year

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team's hard work, innovation, and dedication." - Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Captello's remarkable growth is driven by its in-person demand generation platform, which provides a full spectrum of solutions to optimize every phase of in-person interaction. At the core of Captello's platform is the Universal Lead Capture (ULC) product, which seamlessly integrates with over 6,000 systems, including all major CRM and marketing automation platforms, to capture high-quality leads. However, Captello's offering extends far beyond lead capture. The platform includes interactive event activations, gamified engagement tools, a meeting management platform, and enterprise analytics, empowering event teams to create personalized, data-driven experiences that boost attendee engagement and drive measurable results.

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, expressed the company's enthusiasm for its continued growth: "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is an incredible honor and a reflection of our team's hard work, innovation, and dedication. We've built a comprehensive platform that supports every aspect of the event journey, from the point of first contact to lead capture and post-event follow-up. This achievement is just the beginning, and we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in event technology as we expand our reach and impact."

Captello's lean but highly effective sales team has played a key role in the company's success. While the average company on the Inc. 5000 list employs around 40 sales professionals, Captello has demonstrated that a small, focused team can drive significant results when equipped with the right tools and strategies.

Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello, added: "Being recognized for our growth not only validates the work we've done but also motivates us to keep innovating. We're proud of the progress we've made, but our vision extends far beyond this milestone. The future of event technology is evolving, and Captello will continue to be at the forefront, helping our clients achieve greater success with every event they manage."

Looking ahead, Captello remains dedicated to enhancing its platform and expanding its footprint in the event tech space. With a focus on driving value, improving customer experiences, and capturing actionable insights, Captello is poised for continued growth and leadership in the industry.

For more information about Captello and its comprehensive event solutions, visit captello.com.

About Captello

Captello is an all-in-one SaaS platform designed to revolutionize the event experience, integrating lead capture, gamified activations, networking, meeting management, and engagement tools. Captello empowers organizations to deliver more successful events by capturing valuable data at every stage, from event planning to post-event follow-up. With over 6,000 integrations, Captello seamlessly connects with CRM and marketing automation systems, helping event and field sales teams drive measurable results. Visit captello.com to learn more.

