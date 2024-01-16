Captello Reinforces Market Leadership as Event Industry Consolidates with Cvent's Acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow

Our focus on pioneering universal lead capture technology is unwavering, as we continue to offer advanced solutions to the industry. Post this

"Even as we observe significant consolidations, like Cvent's acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow, Captello remains steadfast in its mission of independent innovation," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Our focus on pioneering universal lead capture technology is unwavering, as we continue to offer advanced solutions to the industry."

Captello is not only committed to technological innovation but also to achieving the highest standards in security and compliance. The company is on track to secure ISO 27001 certification by Q2 2024, further demonstrating its dedication to data security and management excellence to add to its existing SOC 2 Type II certification.

The launch of Captello's AI-powered universal lead capture solution marks a significant milestone, positioning the company as a leader and innovator in the event technology space, especially during a time of profound industry changes such as the acquisitions by Cvent and Bigtincan.

In conclusion, Captello's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in lead capture technology firmly establishes it as a key player in a consolidating industry. As enterprises seek advanced and reliable solutions amidst these changes, Captello emerges as the preferred choice for cutting-edge, secure lead capture capabilities.

