Captello, a leader in universal lead capture technology, reaffirms its commitment to innovation amid significant industry consolidations, such as Cvent's acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow, and the formation of Stova. Despite these changes, Captello remains focused on advancing its technology, emphasizing data security and compliance, including pursuing ISO 27001 certification. The company's launch of an AI-powered lead capture solution positions it as a key player in the evolving event technology landscape, offering advanced, reliable, and secure solutions during a period of increased integration and consolidation in the sector.
DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The event technology landscape is rapidly evolving, highlighted by Cvent's acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow last Friday. Amidst this period of significant consolidation, Captello reaffirms its commitment to leading the universal lead capture market with innovative solutions.
Notable industry movements include the formation of Stova, a result of three companies consolidated to one - MeetingPlay, Aventri, and eventcore, as well as Bigtincan's acquisition of Modus, which inherited their lead capture solution. These consolidations, along with Personify's acquisition of GTR, are indicative of a trend towards greater integration in the events sector. The discontinuation of atEvent's universal lead capture solution, as stated on their website, underscores the need for reliable and advanced lead capture technologies in the market. In this dynamic environment, Captello stands as a consistent and forward-thinking provider, adapting to and leading through these industry shifts.
"Even as we observe significant consolidations, like Cvent's acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow, Captello remains steadfast in its mission of independent innovation," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Our focus on pioneering universal lead capture technology is unwavering, as we continue to offer advanced solutions to the industry."
Captello is not only committed to technological innovation but also to achieving the highest standards in security and compliance. The company is on track to secure ISO 27001 certification by Q2 2024, further demonstrating its dedication to data security and management excellence to add to its existing SOC 2 Type II certification.
The launch of Captello's AI-powered universal lead capture solution marks a significant milestone, positioning the company as a leader and innovator in the event technology space, especially during a time of profound industry changes such as the acquisitions by Cvent and Bigtincan.
In conclusion, Captello's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in lead capture technology firmly establishes it as a key player in a consolidating industry. As enterprises seek advanced and reliable solutions amidst these changes, Captello emerges as the preferred choice for cutting-edge, secure lead capture capabilities.
This press release provides factual and up-to-date information on Captello's market positioning following industry consolidations, including Cvent's acquisition of iCapture and Jifflenow, and the formation of Stova.
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 8883996430, [email protected], https://captello.com
SOURCE Captello
