Captello Shines with Triple Silver at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

Captello secures three silver awards at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards for their innovative holiday 2023 digital marketing campaign. Recognized for redefining brand engagement, their immersive strategies showcased expertise in event engagement and digital marketing solutions, reinforcing their leadership in the industry.
DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the industry leader in event engagement and digital marketing solutions, proudly announces its remarkable achievement at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards. Captello's innovative holiday 2023 digital marketing campaign, which introduced immersive digital marketing strategies and live scavenger hunts using their proprietary event engagement platform, has been honored with three prestigious silver awards. The accolades were received in the categories of Brand Engagement - Event, Multi-Channel Experience, and Expos, Conventions & Trade Shows, under the Experiential & Immersive Category.
Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, expressed his excitement, "This recognition from the MUSE Creative Awards is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to see our hard work and passion for engaging experiences recognized on such a prestigious platform. It encourages us to continue delivering exceptional solutions that redefine event participation and digital marketing."
Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello, added, "Winning these awards is not just an honor for our team; it's a validation of our commitment to providing brands with cutting-edge tools for creating engaging and immersive campaigns. Our platform is designed to help brands collect valuable data, increase participation, and leave a lasting impression on their audience. These awards highlight the effectiveness of our approach and the impact it can have on brand engagement strategies."
The awarded campaign showcased Captello's expertise in creating captivating digital experiences through fun, customizable interactive games or "activations," demonstrating how marketers and event professionals can elevate their brand experiences and boost engagement. From engaging users with a Santa-themed adventure to incorporating a comprehensive rewards system, Captello's campaign leveraged their robust lead management platform and digital gamification builder to set new standards in digital marketing.
Captello's success at the 2024 MUSE Awards underscores their position as a leader in the field, dedicated to offering innovative solutions that not only meet the current demands of the digital marketing and event engagement landscape but also shape the future of the industry.
About Captello
Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and engagement solutions for trade shows, brand activations, and digital marketing campaigns. With a focus on creating immersive, gamified experiences, Captello's platform enables brands to effectively engage their audience, capture valuable data, and enhance their marketing strategies.
To view Captello's extensive gamification suite for events and digital marketing, visit captello.com/arcade
For more information about Captello and their award-winning solutions, visit captello.com/games-for-marketing-and-events/
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399-6430, [email protected], www.captello.com
SOURCE Captello
Share this article