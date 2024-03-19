Captello Shines with Triple Silver at the 2024 MUSE Creative Awards

"Winning these awards is not just an honor for our team; it's a validation of our commitment to providing brands with cutting-edge tools for creating engaging and immersive campaigns." - Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello Post this

Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello, added, "Winning these awards is not just an honor for our team; it's a validation of our commitment to providing brands with cutting-edge tools for creating engaging and immersive campaigns. Our platform is designed to help brands collect valuable data, increase participation, and leave a lasting impression on their audience. These awards highlight the effectiveness of our approach and the impact it can have on brand engagement strategies."

The awarded campaign showcased Captello's expertise in creating captivating digital experiences through fun, customizable interactive games or "activations," demonstrating how marketers and event professionals can elevate their brand experiences and boost engagement. From engaging users with a Santa-themed adventure to incorporating a comprehensive rewards system, Captello's campaign leveraged their robust lead management platform and digital gamification builder to set new standards in digital marketing.

Captello's success at the 2024 MUSE Awards underscores their position as a leader in the field, dedicated to offering innovative solutions that not only meet the current demands of the digital marketing and event engagement landscape but also shape the future of the industry.

About Captello

Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and engagement solutions for trade shows, brand activations, and digital marketing campaigns. With a focus on creating immersive, gamified experiences, Captello's platform enables brands to effectively engage their audience, capture valuable data, and enhance their marketing strategies.

To view Captello's extensive gamification suite for events and digital marketing, visit captello.com/arcade

For more information about Captello and their award-winning solutions, visit captello.com/games-for-marketing-and-events/

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399-6430, [email protected], www.captello.com

SOURCE Captello