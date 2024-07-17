Captello Simplifies Event Data Capture with Captello IntelliScan: Simplifying Meaningful Connections Without QR Codes or API Kits

"Captello IntelliScan represents a significant advancement in how businesses capture and utilize lead data at events." — Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Captello IntelliScan is set to transform the event industry by enabling seamless data capture from badges that include only basic information such as name and company. This innovative solution auto-populates customizable lead capture forms with crucial details including business email, mobile phone, business phone, address, job title, and social media profiles.

"Captello IntelliScan represents a significant advancement in how businesses capture and utilize lead data at events," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "We are offering exhibitors and sales teams a way to capture and confirm lead data despite the complexities and high costs associated with traditional API kits, giving them more options for lead management while making lead capture more accessible and efficient for everyone."

Reliable and Accurate Data

Captello's IntelliScan stands out for its commitment to data accuracy. The system employs manual user verification processes to ensure that the information collected is accurate, and verified by the prospect. This not only enhances data reliability but also offers prospects the option to opt into or out of communications at the time of lead capture for GDPR compliance.

"Our mission is to provide a seamless and accurate data capture experience," stated Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello. "Captello IntelliScan's ability to enrich data and create detailed prospect profiles ensures that our clients have access to high-quality leads without the usual hassle and expense."

Vast Data Resources

Captello IntelliScan connects to over 6.5 billion data points sourced from both public and private databases. This includes 400 million plus individual profiles that are consistently monitored, updated, and verified. Additionally, Captello offers GDPR compliant data for 10 million B2B companies, ensuring that all prospecting leads meet stringent privacy standards.

Flexible and Cost-Effective

Captello IntelliScan's flexible pricing models allow users to scan unlimited leads without worrying about caps or restrictions. This eliminates the need for exorbitant API kit fees, making it possible to scan leads at any event, even where QR kits and API kits are unavailable or prohibitively priced.

For additional information about Captello IntelliScan, please visit captello.com/demo

About Captello:

As a leader in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions, Captello is renowned for its award- winning app and unmatched 24/7 support. Captello provides end-to-end solutions for creating memorable brand experiences, focusing on innovation, quality, and data security. Our mission is to shape the future of event engagement, helping brands make every event a success.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399-6430, [email protected], www.captello.com

SOURCE Captello