Captello Unveils Meeting Management Platform to Streamline Event Scheduling and Maximize ROI

Captello, a leader in event technology and engagement solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation—Captello's Meeting Management Platform (MMP)—a smarter, more efficient way to schedule, manage, and track meetings before, during, and after events.

Designed to eliminate meeting inefficiencies and administrative burdens, the Meeting Management Platform empowers teams to allocate the right staff and locations, establish clear objectives, and leverage AI-driven insights to enhance meeting productivity. By streamlining scheduling, documentation, and follow-ups, Captello's Meeting Management Platform ensures that every meeting contributes to real business growth.

"Meetings are the foundation of collaboration and a key step in closing business, yet managing them effectively remains a challenge for many organizations," said Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Since introducing our built-in meeting scheduler in 2019, it has been a game-changer for exhibitors and event teams. As the leader in Universal Lead Capture, we developed our Meeting Management Platform as a natural extension of this success—seamlessly integrating with our lead capture solution to create a unified experience for our clients. Previously, these systems operated in silos, leading to inefficiencies in coordination. By bringing together two best-in-class solutions, we've optimized the event meeting operating system, enabling event teams to drive more meaningful, results-driven interactions at trade shows and events."

A Smarter, More Effective Way to Manage Meetings

Traditional meeting management often involves manual scheduling, scattered agendas, and disconnected follow-ups, leading to missed opportunities and lost productivity. Captello's Meeting Management Platform solves these challenges by offering a seamless, automated system that optimizes every stage of the meeting process.

Key Features of Captello's Meeting Management Platform Include:

-Scheduling Meetings - 1:1 and group meeting scheduling, layered approval meetings, automated scheduling, smart matching, flexible locations, custom meeting request forms, real-time availability management, notifications adn reminders, and calendar invites.

-Managing Meetings - Integration with Universal Lead Capture, self-serve event setup, master calendar dashboard, room and capacity management, real-time check-in notifications, meeting status management, and meeting types configuration.

-Attendee Management - Invite management and attendee information.

-Basic Analytics - Meeting frequency, cancellations, and meeting status management.

-Approval Processes - Instant approval workflows, automated approval, and managed approval.

Built for Event Success: Before, During, and After Meetings

Captello's Meeting Management Platform is built specifically for event exhibitors, sales teams, and marketing professionals who rely on in-person meetings to drive revenue. Whether it's coordinating pre-event meetings, adjusting schedules on-site, or ensuring effective follow-ups, the Meeting Management Platform provides a complete solution to keep teams organized and engaged.

By allowing businesses to allocate resources effectively, track meeting outcomes, and enhance attendee engagement, Captello's Meeting Management Platform ensures that every conversation has a clear purpose—and a measurable impact.

"Companies invest heavily in trade shows and corporate events, yet many fail to track the direct impact of their meetings on pipeline," said Aaron Karpaty, Sr. Director of Strategic Growth at Captello. "Our platform not only simplifies scheduling but ensures that every meeting is aligned with revenue objectives—turning conversations into measurable business outcomes."

Availability and Next Steps

Captello's Meeting Management Platform will officially launch in mid-2025, providing companies with the tools they need to elevate their event strategy. Businesses interested in optimizing their meeting management can schedule a personalized demo today.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit captello.com

About Captello:

Captello provides comprehensive lead capture and management solutions that empower organizations to engage effectively with their audience. With its robust technology and user-friendly interface, Captello enhances customer interactions and drives conversion, making it an indispensable tool for sales and event professionals worldwide.

For more information about Captello and how it can transform your lead management process, please visit captello.com

