Captello's Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement Platform Sees Wide Adoption Amidst Explosive Post-COVID Growth

As the events industry continues to experience its revival, Captello's platform has become an indispensable tool for brands worldwide, providing a holistic, end-to-end solution for event lead capture and engagement. These outstanding post-COVID metrics showcase Captello's role as a driving force in shaping the future of event experiences:

45,499 users onboarded to the Captello platform.

28,707 devices are actively connected, demonstrating the platform's broad reach.

11,740 custom lead capture forms have been created by the users, emphasizing the platform's ease of use and adaptability to diverse business needs.

A staggering 765,041 completed form submissions have been recorded.

Of these submissions, 300,572 were completed through badge scans, underscoring the platform's versatility.

"Captello's growth isn't just a metric - it's a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless effort we've put into developing a platform that goes beyond mere badge scanning," commented Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello. "Our aim has always been to provide event professionals with the tools they need to foster meaningful connections and drive genuine results."

Captello has consistently emphasized the importance of customizable forms, instant data transfer, its industry leading integrations and new solutions such as their exclusive AI-assisted personalized follow-up solutions. By allowing brands to collect and act quickly on the most meaningful data, Captello ensures that every engagement is strategic, relevant, and impactful.

Beyond its impressive statistics, Captello stands out for its award-winning Universal Lead Capture app, recognized as a G2 Lead Retrieval category high performer for six consecutive seasons and counting. The app's features, such as digital document sharing, in-app meeting scheduler, automated follow-up communications, and in-app team communications, highlight its focus on streamlining event processes from beginning to end.

The platform's commitment to security is further evidenced by its association with Drata's advanced compliance platform, adhering to rigorous standards like SOC2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR. "Our client's data safety has always been our top priority. We want to provide a platform that's not just efficient but also trustworthy," added Mike Pauer, Director of Security at Captello.

The versatility of Captello extends beyond lead capture, with the platform offering an event engagement suite boasting over 60 customizable activations. These activations range from educational games to scavenger hunts, ensuring attendees are not only engaged but are also receiving meaningful brand experiences.

Captello's growth story, especially post-COVID, is a testament to its adaptability, reliability, and commitment to driving value for its users. The platform's unique ability to combine lead capture with engagement tools under a single umbrella makes it an invaluable asset for brands and event organizers globally.

"We've always believed that lead capture is more than just collecting data—it's about creating lasting impressions and fostering genuine relationships," said Brad Froese, Director of Marketing at Captello. "These numbers solidify our belief, and we're excited to continue being the industry's preferred choice."

The company's success is also a testament to its mature, stable, and proven platform, solidifying its position as an industry leader and an essential tool for brands seeking to elevate their event experiences.

Event teams looking for a fresh, rewarding, and comprehensive approach to lead capture are encouraged to explore what Captello has to offer.

Captello is a leading software company that specializes in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions. Recognized for its award-winning app and 24/7 world-class support, Captello offers brands and event professionals an end-to-end solution for creating standout brand experiences. With a dedication to innovation, quality, and data security, Captello continues to pave the way for the future of event engagement.

