Capterra Recognizes AccuLynx for Highest-Rated Document Management Features

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccuLynx, the leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors, today announced they were recognized by Capterra as the highest-rated software product in the Construction Document Management category. AccuLynx received a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars based on user reviews collected from 2022 to 2024. This rating places AccuLynx ahead of over 940 other software providers in its category. AccuLynx was the only roofing-specific software mentioned in the report.

This recognition comes as more roofing companies rely on software for document management. In fact, a 2024 Capterra survey of verified software users revealed that 81 percent of respondents identified document management as a highly important feature for their business. Acknowledging this critical need, AccuLynx recently expanded its document automation and management tools. The company's Smart(er) Docs features have been enhanced with new capabilities that streamline proposal creation, presentation delivery, signature collection, and status tracking.

In addition to excelling in the area of document management, AccuLynx has earned a number of other accolades this year. The company was named to Capterra's Shortlist in Construction Estimating, as a FrontRunner by Software Advice, and as a Category Leader by GetApp for 2024.

"The recent recognition from Capterra sets us apart from other roofing software providers by highlighting our superior features," says Mike Stein, CEO of AccuLynx. "Our comprehensive document management and estimating tools empower roofing contractors to streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately grow their business."

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx's simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. AccuLynx directly integrates with Beacon Building Products, SRS Distribution, ABC Supply, QuickBooks, Sage, Angi, CompanyCam, Hatch, GAF, GreenSky, EagleView Technologies, and others. For more information, visit acculynx.com.

