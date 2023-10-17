Captiva Spine Completes WatchTower Spine Navigation System's First ASC 3D Navigated MIS Pedicle Screw Series in the U.S. Using 2D Percutaneous Registration

The ASC-READY WatchTower Spine Navigation System removes the necessity for additional expenditure of an intraoperative CT scanner, doing away with such costly and cumbersome imaging equipment and preserving percutaneous procedure potential. Tweet this

Real-time 3D surgical Navigation is rapidly emerging as the standard of care in spine surgery. It has been shown to minimize radiation exposure for surgeons, staff, and patients while enhancing the surgeon's view of the anatomy and minimizing risks of implant malposition.

The WatchTower Spine Navigation System streamlines the surgical workflow by registering a pre-operative CT scan with 2D c-arm imaging, using a sophisticated algorithm to provide real-time 3D navigation during surgery. This allows the surgeon to percutaneously navigate instruments and implants with enhanced accuracy and precision while reducing radiation exposure to the patient and entire staff.

Dr. Jonathan Hyde, a renowned orthopedic spine surgeon with expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery techniques, expressed that "the most significant benefit of the WatchTower Spine Navigation System is its ability to negate the need for intraoperative CT scanning or open touch or photographic registration. We can eliminate the surgical disruption and delays of intraoperative CT scans or open exposures with just two X-rays and a pre-operative CT scan. WatchTower's navigation capabilities offer a degree of intraoperative clarity and guidance that will benefit even the most capable surgeons."

Aiming to Improve Surgical Workflows and Safety with Spine Navigation.

Beyond precision, the WatchTower Spine Navigation System addresses longstanding challenges in navigated spine surgeries: the need for intraoperative CT scanning or open registration. By eliminating these requirements, the system preserves the potential for percutaneous procedures and reduces operative times and radiation exposure while dramatically reducing facility costs.

"We are deeply committed to pushing the boundaries in spine care by being a clinical and economical solution for facilities," says Dale Mitchell, Captiva Spine President. "The ASC-READY WatchTower Spine Navigation System removes the necessity for additional expenditure of an intraoperative CT scanner, doing away with such costly and cumbersome imaging equipment and preserving percutaneous procedure potential. WatchTower is becoming a cost-effective choice for ASCs and community hospitals."

Captiva Spine's ASC-READY WatchTower Spine Navigation System will be featured at Booth 1835 during the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting held in Los Angeles, October 18-20, 2023.

Captiva Spine, founded in 2007, is a privately held medical device company that brings healthcare providers, distribution professionals, and surgical facilities together with innovative spinal care solutions. With a focus on quality, Captiva Spine strives to create reliable systems that provide clinical and economical solutions to the spine market.

