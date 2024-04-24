Captiva Spine Shares the Publication of a Prospective Randomized Comparative Clinical Study of Accuracy and Safety Data

"Eliminating the need for intra-operative scanners or open registrations for the first time provides a cost-effective navigation platform for the ASC environment and community hospital a reality." Post this

Real-time 3D surgical Navigation is emerging as the standard of care in spine surgery. It has been shown to minimize radiation exposure for surgeons and staff while enhancing the surgeon's view of the anatomy.

To date, navigation systems have relied on intra-operative CT scanning or touch registration of a pre-op CT scan to facilitate 3D navigation. These methods of importing medical imaging into the operating room: 1) Require open exposures, in the case of touch systems, that limit the value of the technology for percutaneous procedures. -or- 2) An intra-operative CT scanner is required, which, while preserving percutaneous procedure capabilities, is cumbersome for surgical workflow and expensive for acquisition.

The WatchTower Spine Navigation System streamlines the surgical workflow by registering a pre-operative CT scan into the operating room with 2D c-arm imaging, using a sophisticated algorithm to provide real-time 3D navigation during surgery. This allows the surgeon to percutaneously navigate instruments and implants with enhanced accuracy, reduce intra-operative radiation for the patient and staff, and do so with the equipment the facility already owns, a c-arm, eliminating the need to purchase an intra-operative CT scanner.

The registration method and algorithm used in the WatchTower SNS system was the subject of a recent randomized study comparing it to an intra-operative CT scan-based system. A team led by Jau-Ching Wu MD, PhD, a Neurosurgeon at Taipei Veterans General Hospital and Assistant Professor at the National Yang-Ming University (et al.) has published a study in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine (JNS)1, "Comparison of intraoperative cone-beam CT versus preoperative fan-beam CT for navigated spine surgery: a prospective randomized study," highlighting the clinical utility and benefits of the unique registration method compared to a commonly available intra-operative CT-based navigation platform. The study concludes that the preoperative CT-based spinal navigation system matches the accuracy and safety of the conventional CT-based intra-operative system. Additionally, it offers the advantages of a more rapid workflow and lower intra-operative radiation exposure.

Captiva Spine's ASC-READY WatchTower Spine Navigation System will be featured at the ISASS (International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery) Annual Meeting held in Miami Beach, FL, April 27-28, 2024.

The President of Captiva Spine, Dale Mitchell, reflected on the recent JNS article, "The clinical experience documented in the recent JNS study demonstrates that excellent outcomes are achieved with the WatchTower SNS platform. This has profound market implications as it shows that 3D surgical navigation can be performed using pre-operative imaging without touch registration or the need for intra-operative CT scanning."

Mitchell continued, "Eliminating the need for intra-operative scanners or open registrations for the first time provides a cost-effective navigation platform for the ASC environment and community hospital a reality. The WatchTower SNS underscores Captiva Spine's commitment to providing clinical and economic solutions to the market."

Captiva Spine, founded in 2007, is a privately held medical device company that brings healthcare providers, distribution professionals, and surgical facilities together with innovative spinal care solutions. With a focus on quality, Captiva Spine strives to create reliable systems that provide clinical and economical solutions to the spine market.

1. Published online November 24, 2023; DOI: https://doi.org/10.3171/2023.9.SPINE23422

