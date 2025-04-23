Captiva Spine's WatchTower Spine Navigation Platform Enhancements Accelerate Clinical Adoption

"Our universal navigation platform, launched earlier this year, continues to drive adoption by making enabling technology more accessible across high-growth outpatient centers and underserved community hospitals," said Dale Mitchell, President of Captiva Spine. Post this

This performance highlights the company's continued commitment to delivering cost-effective, scalable navigation technology to underserved market segments, including Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Rural Access Hospitals (RAHs), two key verticals in the evolving U.S. spine care landscape.

"The WatchTower System offers a best-in-class navigation platform that's efficient and accurate. Its compact design and ability to work with any implant make it a game-changer for all types of spinal cases," said Aaron Creek, MD of The Neck and Back Institute of Florida, Miramar Beach, FL. Additionally, the WatchTower System is a breakthrough for rural communities like ours. Its simplicity and affordability finally bring advanced spinal navigation within reach for our patients."

"ASC budgets demand careful management, but a commitment to procedural quality must remain unwavering. WatchTower's advanced 2D to 3D registration algorithm affords an economical real-time 3D navigation alternative for the ASC by leveraging the imaging equipment we already own, C-arms," said Mark Grubb, MD of the Center for Orthopedic and Spine Institute, Cleveland, OH. "Additionally, bringing navigation into the ASC eliminates anatomical ambiguity and has aided us in opening additional service lines like SI fusion."

Growth Story: A Scalable Platform, Expanding Market

Captiva's performance in Q1 reflects strong adoption of multi-site procedures and implant systems. WatchTower's open navigation architecture allows a consistent experience across the full-featured WatchTower SNS and the compact mobile ROAM platform. This created new procedural volume and positions Captiva as a long-term partner in spine care transformation.

Key drivers of Q1 growth included:

The rapid adoption of WatchTower ROAM in ASC settings, where portability, price, and efficiency are critical.

Strategic expansion into RAH facilities, with many adopting spine navigation for the first time.

Repeat utilization and add-on implant pull-through support procedural revenue and recurring business.

New distribution partnerships and expanded geographic reach across core U.S. spine markets.

"Our universal navigation platform, launched earlier this year, continues to drive adoption by making enabling technology more accessible across high-growth outpatient centers and underserved community hospitals," said Dale Mitchell, President of Captiva Spine. "This platform has opened the door to new partnerships with independent distributors and spine implant companies, allowing WatchTower Navigation to enhance its clinical offerings. Our strong year-over-year revenue growth reflects the platform's alignment with clinical needs and economic priorities in today's spine care market."

Looking Ahead: Strong Pipeline, Continued Expansion, and AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Following its Q1 performance, Captiva Spine is entering Q2 and Q3 with a robust sales pipeline. The company will continue to schedule system placements in existing territories and expand its navigation and core implant presence into new high-growth territories. Additionally, WatchTower's agnostic capabilities have opened the opportunity for strategic industry partnerships. Captiva expects this system capability to provide additional partnership opportunities in the thoracolumbar and SI fusion markets.

Later this year, the company will also announce additional product enhancements and software updates with AI to increase procedural utility, simplify operator tasks, and integrate across more procedures.

Captiva Spine's WatchTower Spine Navigation System will be featured at the AANS (American Association of Neurological Surgeons) Annual Meeting held in Boston, MA, April 25-27, 2025.

Captiva, a privately held organization, has recently unlocked opportunities for strategic investment and continues to build distribution partnerships, capitalizing on its current momentum to expand market share in 2025 and beyond. For investment or distribution inquiries, contact us at [email protected].

About Captiva Spine

Captiva Spine, founded in 2007, is a privately held medical device company that brings healthcare providers, distribution professionals, and surgical facilities together with innovative spinal care solutions. With a focus on quality, Captiva Spine strives to develop reliable systems that offer clinical and economic solutions to the spine market.

Captiva Spine – Navigating Today.

Media Contact

Dale Mitchell, Captiva Spine, 1 561-277-9480, [email protected], www.captivaspine.com

Erik Gottschalk, Captiva Spine, 1 561-277-9480, [email protected], www.captivaspine.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Captiva Spine