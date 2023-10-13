Captivating Coming-of-Age Novel "Next Stop, Boston" by Iris Dorbian Now Available

Renowned author and distinguished arts and business journalist, Iris Dorbian, invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and rock 'n' roll in her latest book, Next Stop, Boston, a contemporary fiction novel that was released in paperback on September 30, 2023.

With a prolific career in journalism, Dorbian's bylines have graced esteemed publications including Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Crain's New York Business, Business Insider, Buyouts, Venture Capital Journal, Investopedia, Playbill, Backstage, Dance Magazine, Theatermania, and Stage Directions, where she served as editor-in-chief for eight years. Her personal essays have been featured in HBO's Inspiration Room, Boomer Magazine, Jewish Literary Journal, Diverse Voices Quarterly, and Gothesque Magazine.

Having previously published, Great Producers: Visionaries of the American Theater, An Epiphany in Lilacs: In the Aftermath of the Camps and Sentenced to Shakespeare, Next Stop, Boston is Dorbian's fourth book and third novel.

In Next Stop, Boston, sixteen-year-old Geri Randall's life is turned upside down when her late sister's fiancI, Dez Deacon, a washed-up rock star, is named her guardian. Whisked away from the only life she knew and taken on a rock and roll tour, Geri is initially desperate to win Dez's approval. That desire hits a sour note when Dez's treatment of her becomes too much to bear. What ensues is a battle of wills between her and her temperamental guardian, a collision course that will push Geri to do the unthinkable to get what she wants.

Already, the book is eliciting glowing reviews. Said Wendy Lee, author of The Art of Confidence, Across a Green Ocean and Happy Family (Booklist Top Ten First Novels of 2008).

"This is a very entertaining novel, with effortless writing, naturalistic dialogue, and a good dose of humor. On the surface, it's a tale set in the glittering, frantic world of a touring musical act. Dig deeper, however, and you'll find a story about flawed, damaged characters searching for the light that will lead them out of the darkness that has been created for, or by, themselves. And while the characters can be thought of as types—the washed-up rocker; the model who dies tragically young; the teenage ingenue; the pothead musician with a heart of gold—they end up transcending those assumptions."

Next Stop, Boston is now available on Amazon in paperback, with the eBook edition set to release soon. It can also be found at Barnes & Noble and other leading retailers.

For more information, author interviews, and review copies, please contact Iris Dorbian at [email protected].

