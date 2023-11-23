Captivating Journeys Await With the 2024 Honda Pilot, Now Available at Capital Honda

Customers can purchase the latest Honda Pilot from Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, the trusted vehicle dealership in Charlottetown, is delighted to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Honda Pilot. Adventure-seekers, daily commuters, and families in the Charlottetown area now have the opportunity to experience the pinnacle of midsize SUV excellence.

The 2024 Honda Pilot, an epitome of versatility, stands ready for any journey. Whether it's conquering the daily commute or embarking on cross-country road trips, this SUV combines cutting-edge features, dynamic design, and unparalleled comfort. Its 3.5-liter V6 engine and Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) all-wheel drive system ensure a driving experience, making it the perfect companion for on- and off-road escapades.

Choose from five well-equipped trims – Sport, EX-L, TrailSport, Touring and Black Edition – each designed to cater to diverse preferences. The 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with bilingual Voice Recognition promise a connected and intuitive driving experience.

Step into luxury with heated and ventilated front seats, a One-Touch Power Panoramic Moonroof and the convenience of a Power Tailgate with hands-free access. Also, the 10-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth performance. The available 12-speaker BOSE® premium audio system, including a subwoofer elevates the in-car entertainment experience.

Moreover, the 2024 Honda Pilot has innovative technology features, such as Integrated Drive Modes and available CabinTalk™ In-Car PA System. These ensure a secure and connected environment for every occupant.

For those eager to embark on a journey with the 2024 Honda Pilot, explore the online inventory at Capital Honda. The 2024 Honda Pilot near Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, is now available for purchase offering a new level of excellence in the world of midsize SUVs. Buyers can visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1R3 or call them at 902-566-1101.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda