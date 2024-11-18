CAPTRON, a global leader in sensor technology, proudly announces its official UR+ partnership with Universal Robots. CAPTRON's innovative TCP Calibration Sensors, now available on the Universal Robots Marketplace, deliver high-precision tool calibration solutions, seamlessly integrated with Universal Robots' collaborative robot (cobot) platforms.

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAPTRON Announces UR+ Partnership and Product Availability on Universal Robots' Marketplace

CAPTRON, a global leader in sensor technology, proudly announces its official UR+ partnership with Universal Robots. CAPTRON's innovative TCP Calibration Sensors, now available on the Universal Robots Marketplace, deliver high-precision tool calibration solutions, seamlessly integrated with Universal Robots' collaborative robot (cobot) platforms.

Introducing CAPTRON's URCap-Compatible TCP Calibration Sensors

The TCP Laser Calibration Sensors, available in 40mm and 70mm sizes, offer precise tool tip calibration with a reproducibility of 0.01 mm. Designed for applications like dispensing and welding, these sensors maximize accuracy, reduce scrap, and enhance production quality. With CAPTRON's URCap Software, manufacturers can achieve plug-and-play integration, speeding up deployment and improving efficiency.

Customer Benefits and Key Features

Ease of Use: CAPTRON's URCap software simplifies sensor setup, drastically cutting integration time.

Reliability: The sensors provide precise and repeatable accuracy, minimizing tool deviations and errors.

Flexibility: With user-friendly software interfaces, manufacturers can switch between tasks quickly and easily, making CAPTRON's solutions highly adaptable across various applications.

Customer Use Case: A Game-Changer in Precision Calibration

Popular tool center point applications include checking the welder gun wire tip after cleaning and calibration of the glue dispensing tip before each process to ensure precision.

One of CAPTRON's newest customers recently implemented the TCP Calibration Sensor and described it as a "game changer." The customer has seen dramatic improvements in tool precision, significantly reducing errors and downtime. This case highlights the impact CAPTRON's technology can have on achieving enhanced accuracy and efficiency in automated processes.

"Our UR+ certified products are designed to deliver maximum precision and reliability to support our customers' automation goals," said Sean Walters, General Manager at CAPTRON North America LP. "This partnership with Universal Robots reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that are easy to integrate, boosting productivity across the board."

"Universal Robots is thrilled to partner with CAPTRON to drive the next wave of innovation in collaborative robotics. By combining CAPTRON's cutting-edge sensor technology with our flexible, user-friendly robotic arms, we are opening up new possibilities for industries worldwide to enhance automation, improve precision, and achieve greater efficiency in their operations." – Michael DeGrace, Ecosystem Success Manager – Americas at Universal Robots

Availability

CAPTRON's TCP Calibration Sensors and URCap Software are now available through the Universal Robots Marketplace. For more information, visit CAPTRON UR Products.

For more information, please visit www.captron.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Eileen Schlesier

Marketing Manager

CAPTRON North America LP

[email protected]

914-217-4733

SOURCE CAPTRON North America