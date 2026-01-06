Captura acquires Studio Source Yearbooks bringing end-to-end yearbook operations into the Captura ecosystem

Studios have been asking for an end-to-end way to run yearbooks without adding more admin or juggling more systems. Together, we're doing exactly that. Post this

Making yearbooks simpler, without adding more admin

For years, studios have relied on Studio Source to manage the complex work surrounding yearbooks: the deadlines, the back-and-forth with schools, and the production details that often define a season's success. By combining Captura's technology with Studio Source's experience, studios now have a more reliable, scalable, and efficient model that keeps creation, management, and delivery under one roof. The entire process becomes easier to manage, easier for schools to follow, and far more predictable for studios wanting to grow the category without adding administrative overhead.

Mike Limbach, CEO of Studio Source Yearbooks, said:

"Studios deserve a yearbook process that feels organized and predictable. Joining Captura gives us the ability to bring that level of reliability into the everyday tools studios already use. This is a major step toward making yearbooks easier to manage and far more sustainable to grow.

Brett Zucker, CEO of Captura, added:

"Studios have been asking for an end-to-end way to run yearbooks without adding more admin or juggling more systems. Bringing Studio Source into the Captura ecosystem delivers exactly that. Together, we're giving studios a simpler, more confident way to expand a key part of their business."

A stronger foundation for growth

This acquisition strengthens the parts of yearbook operations that traditionally create the most friction: visibility, coordination, production guidance, and predictable execution. Studios can keep doing what they do best, building school relationships and creating great books, with a more connected engine behind the scenes.

For Studio Source customers, the trusted service and support they rely on remains - now backed by Captura's technology investment and broader ecosystem. For Captura Yearbooks customers, Studio Source brings an established operational dashboard and production support model that further streamlines the yearbook lifecycle.

What comes next

Over the coming months, the Studio Source Dashboard will begin connecting directly with Captura Yearbooks and Captura Workflow, giving studios a single command center to manage yearbook operations across school partnerships and projects.

Additional updates will roll out through 2026.

Studios can:

Explore the full announcement

Watch the announcement video here

Meet with the Captura team to understand how the combined model fits into their yearbook operation

About Captura

Captura is the ecosystem built for high volume photography studios. From capture to sale to print, studios use Captura to streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver better experiences to schools and families. Learn more at Captura

About Studio Source Yearbooks

Studio Source Yearbooks provides yearbook production, operational support, and impactful studio guidance for hundreds of school photography studios across North America. The company is known for its studio-first approach, collaborative model, and commitment to reliable yearbook delivery.

