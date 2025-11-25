Caputo Debuts New Packaging for Its Iconic Italian Flours

"We wanted American bakers to immediately understand not only which flour to choose, but why each one exists. By highlighting Caputo's heritage, values, and the technical details bakers rely on, the new packaging brings Naples a little closer to every kitchen." Post this

For the first time, protein content and W strength appear directly on the bags, giving serious bakers the technical details they rely on for consistent dough performance. The back panel also offers simple explanations of what "00" flour means and how each flour is crafted with its specific purpose in mind, helping U.S. bakers better understand the tradition and science behind Italian milling.

To honor its origins, Caputo has incorporated an illustrated map on the back showcasing the mill's location in Naples, surrounded by the familiar coastal landmarks of Capri, Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi. Caputo is one of the rare mills still operating within the heart of its city – something that has made it a cultural symbol of Naples for generations.

Color also plays a central role in the redesign. Known as "the mill of a thousand colors," Caputo uses a vibrant palette to differentiate each SKU, making the range instantly recognizable while reinforcing its storied identity.

"This redesign lets us tell the full Caputo story right on the bag," said Alexandra Mortati, Marketing Director at Orlando Foods, the exclusive U.S. importer and distributor of Caputo. "We wanted American bakers to immediately understand not only which flour to choose, but why each one exists. By highlighting Caputo's heritage, values, and the technical details bakers rely on, the new packaging brings Naples a little closer to every kitchen."

Caputo's tradition of slow milling and precise blending remains unchanged. The brand continues to produce flour the same way it always has: with patience, rigor, and deep respect for the product. As Caputo expands its presence in the United States, this packaging refresh represents an investment in education, transparency, and storytelling for a new generation of home cooks and professionals.

The new packaging will begin rolling out online this month, with wider distribution expected through early 2026.

For more information, visit https://caputoflour.com or follow on social media @caputoflour.

About Caputo

Founded in 1924, Caputo is a third-generation, family-run mill in Naples, Italy, known for its slow milling process, precise grain selection, and deep roots in the ancient Neapolitan art of baking. Each Caputo flour is crafted like a recipe, expertly blending select wheat varieties for consistent performance and exceptional flavor. With a zero-waste milling process and a commitment to sustainable packaging, Caputo has grown from a local "flour boutique" into an internationally trusted brand, delivering high-quality, all-natural flours to kitchens around the world.

Media Contact

Eliza Kjar, Kjar PR LLC, 1 7125517774, [email protected]

SOURCE Caputo