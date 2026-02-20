Car Accident Chiropractor in South Florida Helping Injury Patients for Nearly 40 Years

County Line Chiropractic, a trusted car accident chiropractor serving South Florida since 1986, announces expanded access to comprehensive auto injury care across six Miami-Dade and Broward County locations. With on-site digital imaging, physical therapy, private treatment rooms, flexible scheduling, insurance-friendly options, and care available with or without an attorney, the practice continues its nearly 40-year commitment to helping car accident injury patients recover quickly and confidently.
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. and BROWARD COUNTIES, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents searching for a trusted Car accident Chiropractor in South Florida have relied on County Line Chiropractic since 1986. For nearly four decades, the practice has helped individuals and families recover from auto accident injuries with comprehensive, patient-focused care.
With six convenient locations in Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Southwest Ranches, Lauderhill, Plantation, and Oakland Park, County Line Chiropractic makes post-accident treatment accessible to patients throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
After a car accident, many injuries — including whiplash, back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, and soft tissue damage — may not appear immediately. Early evaluation and treatment from a qualified car accident chiropractor can play an important role in recovery, as well as strengthening your injury claim.
Comprehensive Auto Injury Treatment Under One Roof
County Line Chiropractic provides a full spectrum of services designed specifically for auto accident patients, including:
- Private treatment rooms
- On-site digital imaging
- Physical therapy services
- Chiropractic adjustments
- Injury documentation support
- Coordination with attorneys (if applicable)
- Latest technology and treatments
- Acceptance of all major auto insurances
- Transportation assistance in certain situations
Two of our clinics — Miami Gardens and Plantation — are conveniently located next door to MRI centers, helping streamline diagnostic imaging when needed.
All clinics are easily accessible, offer ample parking, and maintain a streamlined scheduling system. After a patient's initial appointment, average wait times are typically under 10 minutes.
Flexible Scheduling for South Florida Accident Victims
Understanding that car accidents disrupt daily life, County Line Chiropractic offers:
- Extended evening hours
- Weekend appointments
- Online scheduling
- Live chat via website
- Text-enabled communication at all clinic locations
Patients can visit https://www.countylinechiro.com to schedule their first appointment or connect instantly through live chat.
Serving Broward and Miami-Dade Communities
With over 2,000 five-star Google reviews, County Line Chiropractic has built a reputation as a reliable car accident chiropractor serving South Florida communities including:
- Miami Gardens
- North Miami Beach
- Southwest Ranches
- Lauderhill
- Plantation
- Oakland Park
The practice remains committed to providing accessible, patient-centered care to individuals recovering from car accident injuries.
County Line Chiropractic can also be found on social media at @countylinechiro on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok.
About County Line Chiropractic
Founded in 1986, County Line Chiropractic is a South Florida-based chiropractic organization with a sole focus on car accident injury treatment and rehabilitation. With six locations across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, the clinic provides comprehensive chiropractic care, digital imaging, and physical therapy services designed to support recovery after auto accidents.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.countylinechiro.com.
