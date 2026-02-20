Car Accident Chiropractor in South Florida Helping Injury Patients for Nearly 40 Years

"For nearly 40 years, our mission has been to provide comprehensive care for those seeking a trusted car accident chiropractor in South Florida. After an accident, patients deserve accessible treatment and support every step of the way". — Dr. Laura Hochstein, COO, County Line Chiropractic Post this

After a car accident, many injuries — including whiplash, back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, and soft tissue damage — may not appear immediately. Early evaluation and treatment from a qualified car accident chiropractor can play an important role in recovery, as well as strengthening your injury claim.

Comprehensive Auto Injury Treatment Under One Roof

County Line Chiropractic provides a full spectrum of services designed specifically for auto accident patients, including:

Private treatment rooms

On-site digital imaging

Physical therapy services

Chiropractic adjustments

Injury documentation support

Coordination with attorneys (if applicable)

Latest technology and treatments

Acceptance of all major auto insurances

Transportation assistance in certain situations

Two of our clinics — Miami Gardens and Plantation — are conveniently located next door to MRI centers, helping streamline diagnostic imaging when needed.

All clinics are easily accessible, offer ample parking, and maintain a streamlined scheduling system. After a patient's initial appointment, average wait times are typically under 10 minutes.

Flexible Scheduling for South Florida Accident Victims

Understanding that car accidents disrupt daily life, County Line Chiropractic offers:

Extended evening hours

Weekend appointments

Online scheduling

Live chat via website

Text-enabled communication at all clinic locations

Patients can visit https://www.countylinechiro.com to schedule their first appointment or connect instantly through live chat.

Serving Broward and Miami-Dade Communities

With over 2,000 five-star Google reviews, County Line Chiropractic has built a reputation as a reliable car accident chiropractor serving South Florida communities including:

Miami Gardens

North Miami Beach

Southwest Ranches

Lauderhill

Plantation

Oakland Park

The practice remains committed to providing accessible, patient-centered care to individuals recovering from car accident injuries.

About County Line Chiropractic

Founded in 1986, County Line Chiropractic is a South Florida-based chiropractic organization with a sole focus on car accident injury treatment and rehabilitation. With six locations across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, the clinic provides comprehensive chiropractic care, digital imaging, and physical therapy services designed to support recovery after auto accidents.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.countylinechiro.com.

