Car Buyers in Scottsdale, Arizona, Can Lease the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe for $599 Per Month Only

Drivers can lease the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe for $599 at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is thrilled to announce an exclusive leasing offer on the highly coveted 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe, available until April 30, 2024. Qualified customers can lease the CLA 250 Coupe for just $599 monthly for 36 months, with $4,723 due at lease signing, including a $1,000 Loyalty Bonus.

This limited-time offer, facilitated through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, is a testament to the dealership's commitment to providing exceptional value and unparalleled luxury to all customers. The $4,723 cash due at signing includes a capitalized cost reduction of $3,329, an acquisition fee and the first month's lease payment of $599.

Additionally, eligible customers can take advantage of the $1,000 Loyalty Bonus, available to those with an active qualified Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) maturing lease or lease extension on Mercedes-Benz models, maturing between April 2, 2024, and September 30, 2024.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including the 2024 CLA 250 Coupe. It is a true masterpiece of engineering and design, featuring an array of cutting-edge technology and luxury amenities. Under the hood, this 5-seater coupe includes a 2.0L inline-4 turbo with a mild hybrid drive engine pushing out 221-horsepower.

Moreover, with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds while offering 26 and 36 mpg fuel economy in the city and on the highway, respectively.

Interested buyers can visit the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona, to take advantage of this special lease offer. Customers can also contact the dealership's sales team at 480-845-0012 for further information.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale