Car Concierge Pro Redefines Luxury Automotive Experience with Unmatched Personalized Services to High-Net-Worth Individuals and Families

Car Concierge Pro, led by Neel Mehta, a renowned automotive consultant, introduces exclusive luxury car concierge services for high-net-worth individuals and families. The service redefines car-buying, leasing, and trade-ins, focusing on transparency, personalized solutions, and substantial savings. With a track record of $2 million in savings for 400+ clients, it's a game-changer in luxury automotive experiences.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Concierge Pro, founded by Neel Mehta, an acclaimed automotive consultant, and TEDx speaker, unveils a revolutionary chapter in automotive services through its luxury car concierge offerings. Designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals and families, this innovative service set a new benchmark in personalized support for car-buying, leasing, and trade-in processes. The array of meticulously curated brands includes Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Aston Martin, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes-Benz-AMG, Mercedes-Benz-Maybach, Koenigsegg, Pagani, and more.
Car Concierge Pro is rooted in Neel Mehta's journey of overcoming dealership frustrations and epitomizes transparency, honesty, and integrity. Unaffiliated with any dealership or car manufacturer, the company empowers clients with unbiased solutions, prioritizing cost savings and convenience while respecting individual preferences.
Car Concierge Pro's commitment extends beyond transactional excellence. The company ensures the best possible deal for clients by facilitating car-buying, car-selling, expert trade-in, and post-purchase add-on services, encompassing auto insurance, vehicle protection plans, extended warranties, loan refinancing, and APR reduction.
Car Concierge Pro is firmly established as a trusted industry partner with a remarkable track record of exceeding $2 million in savings for over 400 clients. Backed by a seasoned and diverse team of around ten professionals, the company brings unmatched negotiation prowess to secure optimal deals, delivering remarkable savings even in challenging markets.
The team's mastery is highlighted by their success in negotiating ultra-luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin, valued over three million dollars. This underlines Car Concierge Pro's ability to excel in even the most exclusive market segments.
As a trailblazer in redefining the automotive landscape, Car Concierge Pro continues to champion exceptional customer experiences. Their accolades stand as a testament to client satisfaction and industry recognition, solidifying their role as pioneers in the field.
About Car Concierge Pro:
Car Concierge Pro is a distinguished automotive service specializing in negotiation and personalized support, maximizing value and delivering seamless experiences. Their expertise in securing unparalleled deals on ultra-luxury cars ensures clients receive unmatched service and savings.
For more information about Car Concierge Pro's comprehensive range of services, reach out to Neel Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Negotiator of Car Concierge Pro, contact: [email protected] or call: +1 (480) 418-6390.
Media Contact
Neel Mehta, Car Concierge Pro, 1 480.418.6390, [email protected], https://carconciergepro.com/
SOURCE Car Concierge Pro
Share this article