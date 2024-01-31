Car Pros Automotive Group Achieved Record Breaking Year in 2023

2023 was the best year ever for Car Pros in new Kia sales, setting a record and selling a total of 15,595 vehicles, up nearly 10%. Additionally, Car Pros Kia Glendale finished #1 in the nation with 6,549 new Kias sold. Post this

Car Pros was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Together with his family, Matthew Phillips built Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley. Car Pros is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships.

2023 was an outstanding year for Car Pros Automotive Group as a whole, which achieved record sales of more than $1,126 billion, up from $1,031 billion in 2022. On top of this success, Car Pros continued to expand its footprint, entering the luxury brand category in 2023 through the acquisition of two dealerships from Los Angeles-based Nick Alexander Imports, including Nick Alexander BMW, Nick Alexander MINI, as well as their collision center. The dealerships were rebranded to BMW of Downtown LA and MINI of Downtown LA.

Matthew Phillips and the Car Pros team are committed advocates for franchise auto retail and for electric vehicles. Kia and Hyundai, which are both Car Pros brands, jointly captured the number two slot in 2023 in U.S. electric-vehicle sales1. According to Phillips, "We are bullish on EVs at Car Pros and on the exceptional quality of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, as are our customers, who have helped us become the #1 Kia EV dealer in the nation. Car Pros' team of EV, Hybrid and ICE vehicle repair and sales experts across our dealerships have been key to this success."

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.



1 The Wall Street Journal, January 2024: https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/hyundai-and-kia-emerge-as-teslas-biggest-u-s-rivals-bc610384

Media Contact

