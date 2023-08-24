Car Pros Automotive Group Acquires Nick Alexander BMW, MINI Dealerships in Los Angeles

Nick Alexander Imports and the Alexander family have built an incredible reputation in automotive retail. Car Pros is proud to continue their legacy, and we are honored to add the BMW and MINI brands to our automotive group, as we continue to build our presence in Southern California. Tweet this

The Nick Alexander BMW and MINI dealerships have deep roots in Southern California and, specifically, in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), having served the community and surrounding area with distinction for over 40 years. Nick Alexander MINI is among the top MINI franchises in the United States, ranking #3 in 2022, and Nick Alexander BMW is the recipient of multiple BMW "Center of Excellence" and "President's Cup" awards. The new BMW of Downtown LA, MINI of Downtown LA and collision center will continue to be housed in their recently renovated, state-of-the-art facilities comprising a combined 145,191 square feet on 10.85 acres, situated on Alameda Street in DTLA.

Car Pros, which began in 1993 as a small used car lot with two employees, was founded by the Phillips family, and is now an automotive group with over 500 employees. Car Pros was named one of the fastest growing dealership groups, as ranked by Automotive News in 2022, and also ranked in the top 150 dealerships groups for 2023. The company achieved record sales in 2022 of over $1 billion, up from $360MM in 2019. Additionally, Car Pros is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation and is also the #1 Kia EV dealer in the nation.

"We are very strategic about the brands we add to the Car Pros portfolio, prioritizing OEMs who respect and value their dealer partners. BMW is one of these," said Phillips, who noted that BMW placed in the top 3 of the latest National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Dealer Attitude Survey[2], which gauges dealer sentiment toward the brands they sell. Car Pros brands Kia and Honda also made the top ten.

"In addition, BMW's strong lineup of EVs and its dedication to electric vehicle adoption and innovation matches well with Car Pros' commitment to electrification and our success with EV retailing," continued Phillips. "We are excited to partner with BMW, and to build on the tremendous organization created by Nick Alexander Imports."

The BMW Group reported 150.7% growth in its global sales of fully-electric vehicles in Q2 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, delivering 77,948 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles between April and June to customers worldwide.[3]

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, and Honda. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

