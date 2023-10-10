Car Pros Automotive Group Hosts Congressman Derek Kilmer in Tacoma to Explore Electrification, Dealer Franchise System

We were honored to have Congressman Kilmer visit our Tacoma dealership, and enjoyed sharing with him Car Pros' dedication to the advancement of electrification, and our commitment to educating the community, employees, and customers about EVs. Tweet this

Car Pros Automotive Group achieved record sales of over $1 billion in 2022, up from $360MM in 2019, and had record sales for each month in 2023. Earlier this year Car Pros was named the top Kia retail sales volume dealer group for the fourth time since 2018, according to Kia America (KUS) data, selling over 2% of the national total. Year-to-date, Car Pros Kia Tacoma is the #4 Kia EV retailer in the nation, and Car Pros Automotive Group operates four of the top five Kia dealerships in national EV retail sales for 2023 (through August 2023). Car Pros Kia Tacoma and Car Pros Kia Renton combined retail over 36% of the new Kia vehicles delivered in Western Washington.

"We were honored to have Congressman Kilmer visit our Tacoma dealership. He has represented Washington's 6th district for ten years, and has worked to promote local economic development and the importance of being responsible stewards of our natural resources. As a business operating in his district, we are proud to contribute to, and support, this mission," said Phillips. "We also enjoyed sharing with Congressman Kilmer Car Pros' dedication to the advancement of electrification, and our commitment to educating the community, employees, and customers about EVs."

Phillips noted that creating positive relationships and a workplace where all people can grow and thrive has long been a key part of Car Pros' successful approach to selling automobiles. Car Pros works to be a transformative force in the automotive industry by promoting positive change and ensuring that the franchised dealer system is ready to meet the needs of all groups within the community as both businesses and employers, as well as the evolving needs within the industry with respect to electrification.

"People turn to dealerships for help with buying, selling, or fixing a car. They turn to dealerships for jobs and opportunities. Local dealerships often provide funding and sponsorships for local schools, sports teams, and nonprofit organizations. We proudly embrace our role as a franchised dealer, within the community and our industry," continued Phillips.

The all-new EV9 will be on display at Car Pros Kia Renton in Washington, October 17 - October 31, 2023.

Car Pros was founded by the Phillips family in 1993 as a small used car lot with two employees, and they grew it into an automotive group with over 700 employees and nine stores in Western Washington and Southern California that represent Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley, and is committed to changing lives through its high-performance and values-led dealerships.

