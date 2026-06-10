Car Pros Automotive Group Joins Amazon Autos with Five Southern California Dealerships

Five Car Pros Automotive Group dealerships in Southern California are now live at Amazon Autos, with more than 1,300 vehicles listed. Participating stores include Car Pros Kia Glendale, Kia Huntington Beach, Kia Moreno Valley, Honda El Monte, and BMW of Downtown Los Angeles. Post this

"Amazon Autos gives us the opportunity to bring Car Pros' exceptional inventory, as well as our dealership teams' deep expertise and dedication to hassle-free car-buying, to even more So Cal customers," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Going live at Amazon Autos is part of our commitment to investing in the digital tools and experiences that put our customers first. We are proud to be among the early dealership groups listing our vehicles.

Joining Amazon Autos is the latest example of how Car Pros has consistently prioritized upgrading the customer experience – from facility upgrades to digital retail.

"At Amazon Autos, we're focused on making the vehicle shopping experience as seamless and transparent as possible," said Barry Quinn, Director of Business Development at Amazon Autos. "Car Pros shares that commitment, they've built a reputation for putting customers first, and their track record of innovation and operational excellence made them a natural fit for Amazon Autos. Together, we're giving customers a new way to find and purchase vehicles from a dealership group they trust."

Car Pros Kia Glendale, Moreno Valley and Huntington Beach are listing new and CPO vehicles, Car Pros Honda El Monte is listing used vehicles, and BMW of DTLA is listing used and CPO vehicles at Amazon Autos.

The Car Pros Automotive Group operates a portfolio of high-performing dealerships across Southern California. In addition to Car Pros Kia Glendale, Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach earned the distinction of being the #1 Kia dealer in Orange County in 2025, while Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Kia dealerships in the US, ranking as the #7 Kia dealer in the nation. Car Pros Honda El Monte is among the top 30 Honda dealers in the nation and has been the #1 volume Honda dealership in its district for three consecutive years. BMW of Downtown Los Angeles, acquired by the Car Pros Automotive Group in 2023, has served the Los Angeles community for more than 45 years.

"Our number one priority is to make the car-buying experience one that customers feel good about. Amazon Autos brings us incremental reach without replacing the dealership relationship our customers value – and that's exactly the kind of innovation Car Pros has always embraced," Phillips concluded.

The Phillips family founded Car Pros in 1993 as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, Car Pros has grown into one of the nation's leading dealership groups, with more than 500 employees across six Southern California dealerships representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Through its Car Pros Cares initiative, the company extends its values beyond the showroom, supporting the communities it serves in Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships in Southern California representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 195,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Car Pros Automotive Group, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group