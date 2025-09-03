Car Pros Automotive Group Marks Two Years of BMW and MINI of Downtown LA

Car Pros Automotive Group marked the two-year anniversary of its BMW and MINI of Downtown Los Angeles dealerships this month, highlighting two years of growth and community impact since acquiring the stores from Nick Alexander Imports in September 2023 Post this

MINI of Downtown Los Angeles, the #1 MINI dealer in Southern California and a Top 10 MINI dealer nationally, completed a $1 million renovation earlier this year, featuring EV fast charging capability, a café-style showroom with a gourmet coffee bar, expanded lounge space, modern digital sales stations, and upgraded service facilities designed for both electrified and high-performance MINI models.

BMW and MINI of Downtown Los Angeles, as well as the collision center combined occupy 145,191 square feet across 10.85 acres in Downtown Los Angeles. Launched in 2013, the BMW | MINI of Downtown LA Certified Collision Center is Los Angeles' first BMW-certified repair facility and remains the only body shop in the DTLA area certified to repair BMW's innovative "iBrand," and offers free flatbed pickup and delivery with a loaner vehicle for all scheduled BMW maintenance in Los Angeles.

To recognize the anniversary, Car Pros hosted a luncheon for dealership employees on August 21, 2025, celebrating the dedication and contributions of the BMW and MINI of Downtown LA teams.

Car Pros, which is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, CEO Matthew Phillips and his team have grown Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today, with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California. In addition to Los Angeles, Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Car Pros Automotive Group, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

