Car Pros Automotive Group Ranks 48th in the 2024 Automotive News List of Top 150 Dealer Groups

These achievements, among others, underscore how our mission of changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships can reap success, and are made possible by our outstanding Car Pros team. I thank them for their continued hard work and dedication. Post this

"We are proud to, once again, be in the Automotive News List of Top 150 Dealer Groups," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Our top 50 ranking is reinforced by our continued strong performance in 2023 where we achieved record sales of more than $1 billion and continued to expand our footprint through the acquisition of two dealerships. These achievements, among others, underscore how our mission of changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships can reap success, and are made possible by our outstanding Car Pros team. I thank them for their continued hard work and dedication."

Phillips noted that, just this month, Car Pros Kia was named among "The Best CPO Dealers in the USA" in Auto Remarketing Magazine[2], and Car Pros Kia Glendale ranked number 2 for Kia. In addition, Car Pros Honda El Monte received the 2023 Honda Masters Circle award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for the second year in a row and ranked #24 in the nation in 2023.

Car Pros was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Together with his family, Matthew Phillips built Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (714) 454-8776

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (949) 307-1723

[1] Calculated by Car Pros based on sales results for top 150 as reported by Automotive News, divided by number of rooftops.

[2] https://www.autoremarketing.com/ar/retail/best-cpo-dealers-brand-by-brand-sales-rankings-from-2023/

Media Contact

Crystal Hartwell, mWEBB Communications, 1 7149871016, [email protected], www.mwebbcom.com

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, 1 7144548776, [email protected], www.mwebbcom.com

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group