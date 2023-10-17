Car Pros Automotive Group's Matthew Phillips is Recognized as an Automotive News Notable Champion of Diversity in Automotive

We are proud that our CEO, Matthew Phillips, has been recognized by Automotive News as a Champion of Diversity. Matthew works to empower our teams to succeed through an open and safe environment: respect, equity and inclusivity are pillars of the Car Pros culture. Tweet this

"We are proud that our CEO, Matthew Phillips, has been recognized by Automotive News as a Champion of Diversity, he is so deserving of the honor. Matthew works to empower our teams to succeed through an open and safe environment: respect, equity and inclusivity are pillars of the Car Pros culture," said Shirley Jones, CFO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Matthew's commitment to creating positive relationships, and a workplace where all people can grow and thrive, has been key to Car Pros' success. We are always working to make our dealerships welcoming places for customers and employees alike."

Phillips, who identifies as a gay man, is one of the few openly LGBTQ+ dealers in the nation and has long been an advocate and voice for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as for under-represented groups. A next-gen leader who brings in-the-trenches experience to his vision of changing lives and creating opportunity through excellence, Phillips sees DE&I as the foundation of today's high-performance retail operation. Under his leadership, Car Pros was one of the first dealership groups to provide insurance for domestic partners and adopt anti-discrimination policies, and it has been at the forefront of training for inclusivity.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside peers who are leading efforts to achieve greater diversity, equity, and inclusion within the automotive industry. I share this honor with my team at Car Pros who inspire me every day," said Phillips. "At Car Pros we believe diversity of experience is mission critical to selling successfully: your customers are diverse, so your team better be as well."

The 2023 class of Automotive News Notable Champions of Diversity in Automotive was chosen by Automotive News editors and journalists from scores of nominees. Profiles of this third class of Notable Champions of Diversity are available at www.autonews.com/notablechampions.

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 55 editors and reporters.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

