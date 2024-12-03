Car Pros CFO Shirley Jones Receives 2024 Women in Retail Award

We are so proud of Shirley, not only for this well-deserved "Women in Retail" award, but for her commitment and dedication to Car Pros and, by extension, the automotive industry. Post this

Jones joined Car Pros as Office Manager in 2005, and rose to become Chief Financial Officer in 2018. She oversees all financial operations as CFO, and is responsible for the accuracy and integrity of financial statements, implementing effective financial controls, and providing strategic financial guidance to support Car Pros' growth and profitability. Additionally, Jones is actively involved in all aspects of operations including IT, HR, Compliance and Risk Management. She has worked to foster collaborative relationships across dealership departments, which has helped make Car Pros one of the US' top dealership groups – the 48th largest dealership group in the nation, the #1 Kia retailer in the US, with annual sales of over $1B.

During the recent Used Car Week conference, Jones also participated in the "Women in Retail" panel discussion, where she shared advice with women who are looking to break into traditionally male-dominated sectors within automotive. "It was an honor to join this session at Used Car Week, where I shared my experiences in this great industry and had the opportunity to encourage women to find their voice, to take risks, be their own advocate, and have confidence in their value and worth," said Jones. "Thank you to Cherokee Media Group for the opportunity to be part of this important discussion, and for recognizing me with a 2024 Women in Retail award."

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, Car Pros began as a small used car lot with just two employees. Today, Car Pros is a leading automotive sales and service group with over 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (714) 454-8776

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (949) 307-1723

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, 1 7144548776, [email protected], mWEBB Communications

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group