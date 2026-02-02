Car Pros Dealerships Achieve Top National Rankings and Record Sales in 2025

Car Pros dealerships achieved top national rankings and record sales in 2025, with four dealerships ranking among the top 50 nationally for their respective brands. Car Pros Kia Glendale ranked as the #1 Kia dealership in the nation for the sixth consecutive year. Post this

Car Pros Kia, Honda and MINI Sales Success in 2025

Car Pros Kia Glendale, the #1 Kia dealership in the nation in 2025, sold 6,454 new and used vehicles, with 726 vehicle sales in August 2025 alone, the highest monthly total achieved by any Kia dealership ever. Opened in 2014, the dealership earned the Kia President's Club Award for excellence for both sales performance and customer satisfaction for the eighth time in 2025.

Number seven ranked Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley, which opened in 2022, has become one of the fastest-growing Kia dealerships in the US less than four years after opening, with 3,979 new and used vehicles sold in 2025.

Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach ranked as the #1 Kia dealer in Orange County in 2025, and in the top 100 among Kia dealers nationally.

Car Pros Honda El Monte ranked as the #1 volume Honda dealership in its district in 2025 for the third consecutive year, as well as its district's #1 Honda EV retailer. Ranked 27th in the US, the dealership earned the Honda Sales Circle of Excellence Award for the third straight year in 2025.

MINI of Downtown Los Angeles, one of only a few stand-alone MINI dealerships in the US, finished the year strong, ranking #13 in the nation among MINI dealers.

Ongoing Investment

In 2025, Car Pros continued to invest across its operations. The company recently completed a multi-million-dollar expansion of Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley's service center, making it the largest Kia service facility in California's Inland Empire. The expansion doubled service capacity and strengthened regional service capabilities.

In addition, the company completed a million-dollar renovation at its MINI of DTLA dealership that added EV fast-charging capability, a café-style showroom, expanded lounge space, digital sales stations, and upgraded service facilities.

"We're building for the future – for our communities, for our customers, for our employees and for our brands – and these results demonstrate that this strategy is working across sales performance and customer service," Phillips concluded.

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees, Car Pros has grown into one of the nation's leading dealership groups, with more than 500 employees across six Southern California dealerships representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Through its Car Pros Cares initiative, the company extends its values beyond the showroom, supporting the communities it serves in Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships in Southern California representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 195,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused.

