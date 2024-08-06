Car Pros Dealerships Certified as J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Dealers of Excellence

We are especially proud of this certification of excellence as it comes from such an authority as J.D. Power. Providing exceptional customer service is always at the heart of our operations. Every member of our Car Pros team contributes to making our customers happy and shares in this achievement. Post this

"Congratulations to Car Pros Kia Glendale, Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley, Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach, and Car Pros Kia Tacoma. Every single member of our Car Pros team contributes to making our customers happy and shares in this achievement," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "We are especially proud of this certification of excellence as it comes from such an authority as J.D. Power. Providing exceptional customer service is always at the heart of our operations, whether it is helping a customer into their first vehicle, educating customers on vehicle options, or working to find the vehicle that works best for them, whether ICE, hybrid or EV."

Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile.

According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, Car Pros began as a small used car lot with just two employees, and is now a leading automotive sales and service group with more than 700 employees, and annual sales of over $1B. Car Pros operates nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI, and is the 48th largest auto group in the nation, by new car sales, according to Automotive News (2023).

Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:

As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study(SM). Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.

Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.

Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.

J.D. Power 2024 Dealer of Excellence Program recognition is based on achievement of high scores from automotive manufacturer customer research and completion of an in-dealership best practices verification visit. For more information, visit jdpower.com/us-doe

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

