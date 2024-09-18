Car Pros Donates Back-To-School Supplies to Local Students

Car Pros is honored to support students in our local communities and to help set them up for success. Giving back to the communities we serve is a core part of our mission. Thank you to our Car Pros team members, customers and vendors for participating in our Back-to-School supply drive. Post this

"It was a great honor to support students in our local communities and to help set them up for success," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Giving back to the communities we serve is a core part of our mission, and is one of the most rewarding parts of our business. Thank you to our Car Pros team members, customers and vendors for being part of this."

The "Car Pros Cares" initiative began in 2006 to find opportunities to give back to the communities in which Car Pros dealerships are located. Among its initiatives, "Car Pros Cares" has hosted a Thanksgiving Food Drive, donated toys at Christmas to a range of organizations, and led a successful Sock Drive, in which hundreds of pairs of socks were collected and donated to shelters in Southern California and Washington. Since 2021, "Car Pros Cares" has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local food banks, Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles, Rebuild Together Seattle, Brain Injury Alliance of Washington, the Salvation Army of Long Beach, the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC), and more.

The next "Car Pros Cares" initiative is to work with a local organization to collect and provide new shoes for students in need. This will launch in Los Angeles and expand to the other Car Pros communities in the coming weeks. "We heard that some of our local students were missing school because they did not have adequate footwear, so we developed this campaign to ensure that every student can put his/her best foot forward and focus on their school work," continued Phillips. "Nothing is more important than helping the young people in our communities on a path to a successful future." To get involved, contact us at [email protected]

Car Pros was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, and began as a small used car lot with just two employees. It is now a leading automotive sales and service group with more than 700 employees. Car Pros is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, and is dedicated to creating positive relationships, and a workplace where all people can grow and thrive. Car Pros is always working to make its dealerships welcoming places for customers and employees alike.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, 1 (714) 454-8776, [email protected], www.mwebbcom.com

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group