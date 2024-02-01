Car Pros Honda El Monte Achieved Best Sales Year Ever in 2023

Car Pros Honda El Monte delivered its best year ever in 2023, selling 3,242 new Hondas, an increase of nearly 60% from the prior year. The dealership ranked #6 in California for 2023; #24 in the nation, and was awarded the 2022 Honda Masters Circle. Post this

"I am so proud of the progress the Car Pros Honda El Monte dealership and its talented team have made since we acquired them in 2019, locking in a record year of sales and being honored with the prestigious Honda Masters Circle Award in 2023," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "When we acquired the dealership, we saw in its combination of high-quality brand, community and terrific team, a tremendous potential for success. And that success came, in no small part, because of the El Monte team's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, focusing on understanding and knowing their customers, and creating a safe environment and a positive workplace where all people can grow and thrive."

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, Car Pros began as a small used car lot with just two employees. Together with his family, Matthew Phillips built Car Pros into a leading automotive sales and service group with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros is the 45th largest auto group in the nation, and serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

Matthew Phillips was named one of Automotive News Notable Champions of Diversity in 2023, and winner of the Silver Stevie® Award for Maverick of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®. He is a next-generation leader who brings in-the-trenches experience to his vision of changing lives through high performance dealerships and creating opportunity through excellence. His philosophy is based on five core competencies: professionalism, expertise, development, accountability, and leadership.

"As I reflect on the incredible year we've had, with records set at all of our Car Pros dealerships, I can clearly see that our vision of changing lives is translating into making our auto group a great place for our employees to work and a great place for our customers to shop," concluded Phillips.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

