Car Pros Honda El Monte Earns Sales Circle of Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year

Car Pros Honda El Monte was honored with the Sales Circle of Excellence Award from American Honda Motor Company for the third year in a row. This prestigious award recognizes the top 50 Honda dealerships in the U.S. based on 2024 new vehicle sales volume.

"We are proud to receive this award, a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the exceptional team at Car Pros Honda El Monte," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "This achievement would not have been possible without their commitment to delivering outstanding customer service, support, and excellence—values that are at the heart of everything Car Pros does. Every day, our team goes above and beyond to ensure our customers have the best experience possible, and this is a testament to those efforts."

"It's a great privilege to acknowledge Car Pros Honda El Monte as a Sales Circle of Excellence winner and top sales leader for 2024," said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President of Honda National Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda is the number four retail automaker in America thanks in no small part to our incredible dealer partners who build lifelong relationships with our customers."

In addition to this award, Car Pros continued its strong performance in sales and customer service across all its dealerships in 2024. For the fifth consecutive year, Car Pros Kia Glendale ranked #1 in new Kia retail sales nationwide. MINI of Downtown Los Angeles, acquired by Car Pros in 2023, secured the #6 spot for new MINI sales in the U.S. and the #1 spot in Southern California. Additionally, Car Pros Kia Glendale, Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, and Tacoma earned certification in the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Program, recognizing their outstanding customer service.

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with just two employees, Car Pros is dedicated to transforming lives through high-performance, values-driven dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, along with his family, Car Pros has grown into one of the fastest-growing dealership groups in the United States, employing over 700 people and operating nine dealerships across Western Washington and Southern California. Car Pros proudly serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2024, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, hybrid-electric Accord, CR-V, and Civic, and Fuel-Cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV. A hybrid-electric Prelude is set to join the Honda lineup late this year.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates eight major auto manufacturing facilities in America. In 2024, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly 60% made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

