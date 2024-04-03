Car Pros Honda El Monte Honored with Honda Masters Circle Award for Second Consecutive Year

The Honda Masters Circle award is a true testament to the values, hard work, dedication, and determination of the team at Car Pros Honda El Monte. We are so proud to be one of the top 50 volume dealers in the nation, and to have received this recognition for the second year in a row. Post this

"This award is a true testament to the values, hard work, dedication, and determination of the team at Car Pros Honda El Monte. We are so proud to be one of the top 50 volume dealers in the nation, and to have received this recognition for the second year in a row," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "Our entire Car Pros Automotive Group team prioritizes excellence and customer service, resulting in record sales across all our dealerships in 2023. Congratulations and thank you to the entire Honda El Monte team."

The esteemed 2023 Honda Masters Circle award is bestowed upon dealerships that achieve top new vehicle sales performance of the award-winning Honda lineup, including Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The team at Car Pros played a pivotal role in driving the Honda brand's national 2023 total sales to over 1.1 million units, which reflects an impressive 31.2% increase over 2022.

"It's a great privilege to acknowledge Car Pros Honda El Monte as a Honda Masters Circle winner and top sales leader for 2023," said Mamadou Diallo, senior vice president of Auto Sales for American Honda. "Thanks to the efforts of our incredible dealer partners to build enduring relationships with our customers, Honda sales increased over 31% last year."

Car Pros began as a small used car lot with just two employees when it was founded in 1993. Matthew Phillips, together with his family, helped build Car Pros into a leading automotive sales and service group with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, and the Car Pros philosophy is based on five core competencies: professionalism, expertise, development, accountability, and leadership. Today, Car Pros is the 45th largest auto group in the nation, and serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and, in the future, Civic hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2023, more than 99% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of over $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

