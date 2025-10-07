Car Pros Kia Glendale #1 in US Kia Sales for Fifth Consecutive Year; Kia Moreno Valley #2

Car Pros Kia Glendale set a new monthly sales record in August 2025 making it the #1 Kia dealer in the US; Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley also delivered an outstanding month, finishing as the #2 Kia dealer in the nation. Post this

"We are proud that the sterling performance of our dealership teams contributed to Kia's best sales month ever in August," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group, who noted that Kia America achieved its highest monthly sales in its history, with total sales in August reaching 83,007 units, up 10.4 percent year-over-year.

"These achievements are more than just about sales numbers, they are proof that our values-led approach works: by putting people and community first, we've built dealerships that not only help set the pace nationally, but also create long-term trust with our customers."

Car Pros Kia also had strong growth in EV and hybrid sales, setting records with a combined 336 EV sales in August from Car Pros Kia Glendale and Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley, demonstrating the brand's increasing EV adoption in California.

Car Pros Kia Glendale, which opened in August 2010, has earned the Kia President's Club award eight times, recognizing its strong sales performance and customer satisfaction. Additionally, in 2024, Car Pros Kia Glendale, along with Car Pros Kia dealerships in Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach and Tacoma, were all certified in the J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence Program (SM), a distinction awarded to a select number of US dealerships for exceptional customer experience.

"For Car Pros, success starts with our people – the employees who bring passion and dedication every day – and the customers who choose Car Pros for their automotive needs," Phillips added. "We are proud to serve the communities of Glendale and Moreno Valley and are grateful for the opportunity to continue building on that trust."

Car Pros, which is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, CEO Matthew Phillips and his team have grown Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today, with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California. Through its Car Pros Cares initiative, the company extends its values beyond the showroom, giving back to the communities it serves in Renton, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused.

