Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach Celebrates Grand Reopening

Our upgraded Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach facility is designed to support and serve a community that we value so much with the highest standards of excellence in automotive retailing.

The newly remodeled Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach underwent a million-dollar renovation, and now features Kia's newest brand standards. Significant investments were also made in its EV charging and repair infrastructure, with the addition of two new high-speed level 3 EV chargers. The dealership also features a large lounge and comfortable sitting area, a gourmet coffee station, as well as Wi-fi equipped customer workstations.

"And, there is no question that this renovation could not have happened without the dedication and hard work of our incredible Car Pros team, especially Bao Tran and Efrain Perez, who spearheaded the renovation," continued Phillips.

Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach opened its doors in 2010, and is the first Car Pros dealership in California. In addition to being number one in Kia sales in Orange County and selling 2,000 Kia vehicles each year, it is also among the Top 35 Kia dealerships in the country, and in the Top 5 for Kia EV sales nationwide.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and supported our grand reopening. We love being part of the Huntington Beach community: we're here for all things Kia!" said Bao Tran, General Manager of Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach. "We pride ourselves on the lasting relationships we have built with our customers and community, and are excited to welcome new and existing customers into our beautiful new dealership."

Car Pros was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, and started out as a small used car lot with two employees. It is now an automotive group with over 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,500 cars per month with annual sales of $1 billion. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

Car Pros, named one of the fastest growing dealership groups in 2021, as ranked by Automotive News, represents Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW, and MINI. Ranked in the top 50 dealership groups for 2023, Car Pros is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships.

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

