Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley Unveils $2.25 Million Service Center Expansion, Inland Empire's Largest Kia Service Facility

Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley in California unveils $2.25 million service center expansion, as well as locally commissioned mural celebrating the Moreno Valley community Post this

"Expanding our Moreno Valley service center allows us to better support Kia drivers across Riverside County," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "By adding 14 new service bays, increasing technician staffing, and creating new jobs we are further strengthening our connection to the local community while enabling faster, more consistent turnaround times and next-day appointment availability for most routine services."

The new facility was built to meet strong demand from one of the fastest-growing Kia ownership bases in Southern California. Completed over six months, the expansion doubles the store's service throughput and significantly enhances its regional service capabilities. The facility features dedicated quick-lube lanes, expanded express service capability, and additional Kia Certified Master Technicians with hybrid and EV expertise, supporting rising EV adoption across the Inland Empire.

Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley is one of the fastest-growing Kia dealerships in the country. In 2025, the store achieved record-breaking sales and ranked as the #7 Kia retailer overall in the US, an extraordinary milestone reached nearly four years after opening in March 2022.

"As Kia's momentum accelerates, we're investing in the people, training and electrified vehicle expertise needed to deliver exceptional care for every customer who walks through our doors. And, as part of our investment in our community, we are proud to unveil this beautiful mural adorning an exterior wall of the new service center, signaling how important our customers are to us," said Juan Alarcon, President and COO of Car Pros Automotive Group.

"I hope the mural brings a smile to your face," said mural artist Barwinski. "If I were to give a title to this mural, it would be 'Joy Ride'… live life, enjoy the ride, cruise and take it easy."

Car Pros, which is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, under the leadership of CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros has grown into one of the top dealership groups in the United States, with more than 500 employees and six dealerships in Southern California. Through its Car Pros Cares initiative, Car Pros extends its values beyond the showroom, supporting the communities it serves in Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships in Southern California representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Car Pros Automotive Group, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group