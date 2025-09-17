Car Pros Mobilizes Community to Deliver Thousands of School Supplies to Local Students

"Car Pros Cares," the charitable arm of Car Pros Automotive Group hosted its second annual Back-to-School Supply Drive, which collected and distributed 12,142 school supplies to students across Southern California and Western Washington. Post this

Car Pros managers, executives, and staff personally delivered the donated supplies during the last week of August to local schools and nonprofits, including Arlington Elementary and KidVantage NW in Washington, as well as Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter; Aldama Elementary School; El Monte School District; Serrano Elementary; and Lillian Street Elementary in California.

"Supporting the communities we serve is core to our mission at Car Pros," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "We're proud to see this year's Back-to-School Supply Drive grow by more than a third compared to last year, and even prouder knowing these supplies, in some cases, filled critical gaps caused by budget challenges, and helped students walk into the classroom ready to learn. I want to thank our Car Pros team members, customers and vendors for their compassion and generosity."

"Car Pros Cares" is the philanthropic engine of Car Pros, a leading automotive group, whose goal is to give back to, and strengthen ties with, the communities in which Car Pros dealerships are located. Car Pros Cares has organized initiatives including Thanksgiving food drives, holiday toy donations, and sock drives benefiting organizations like Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA). Since 2021, Car Pros Cares has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits, including the Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles, the Salvation Army of Long Beach, and the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC).

Car Pros, which is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships, was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees. Since then, CEO Matthew Phillips and his team have grown Car Pros into one of the fastest growing dealership groups in the United States today, with more than 700 employees and nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Glendale, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

