Car Pros' Shirley Jones Recognized with "Women Paving the Way" Award

Shirley Jones of Car Pros Automotive Group has been recognized with a 2024 "Women Paving the Way" award from CDK Global. The award spotlights women who have been a beacon for change for women in the automotive industry. Post this

"We are delighted to honor Shirley Jones for her grit, determination, and drive, as well as her efforts in advocating for women in the automotive industry," said Patrick Ryan of CDK Global. "Beyond her industry knowledge and leadership, Shirley is extremely well-respected within her group and by the neighboring dealerships in southern California. Congratulations, Shirley and thank you for your remarkable contributions to pave the way for women in the automotive industry!"

Jones started her career at Car Pros in 2005 as an office manager, and became CFO in 2018. The processes and procedures she has instituted within the automotive group, as well as her commitment to fostering confidence and motivation in her employees and collaborative relationships across departments, has contributed to the success of Car Pros.

"I am so proud of Shirley, and this recognition is so well deserved," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "In an industry not historically known for its diversity or embrace of women, she is not only a testament to an industry that is changing, but she is part of driving that change. Her success demonstrates the power of learning your craft, investing in yourself and, always, focusing on excellence. Many congratulations Shirley!"

Founded in 1993 by the Phillips family, Car Pros began as a small used car lot with just two employees. Today, Car Pros is a leading automotive sales and service group with nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, selling over 2,400 cars per month. Car Pros serves customers in the communities of Renton, Tacoma, Glendale, Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, and Moreno Valley.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 175,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (714) 454-8776

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (949) 307-1723

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group