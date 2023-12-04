Car Pros Sponsors GSBA EQUALUX 2023 Gala and Fundraiser in Seattle

Event raised over $875,000 for the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund; new Car Pros Workforce Development Scholarship established

RENTON, Wash., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Pros, a leading automotive sales and service group headquartered in Washington, was the title sponsor of the GSBA's EQUALUX 2023, the largest LGBTQ+ and friends gala in the Pacific Northwest. The gala raised over $875,000 for the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund. Established in 1981, the GSBA is Washington State's LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce, and is the largest of its kind in North America.

"We were so proud to be the title sponsor of EQUALUX 2023 for the third year in a row. We strongly believe in the work of the GSBA, and share their values of promoting equality and diversity in the workplace," said Matthew Phillips, CEO of Car Pros Automotive Group. "We congratulate the GSBA for hosting such a successful event and are pleased, through the establishment of a new Workforce Development Scholarship in Car Pros' name, to further support their continued investment in the next generation of leaders through their Scholarship & Education Fund."

Car Pros donated nearly $25,000 during the event, creating the "Car Pros Road to Success" Scholarship which will allow a scholar to pursue a 2-year certificate degree within much needed trade industries, such as automotive and auto repair, and to enter the workforce and a skilled-trade career.

Car Pros, which has nine dealerships in Western Washington and Southern California, is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. As part of the event Car Pros displayed the new, all-electric Kia EV9, the industry's first, mass market, three-row EV SUV, which was a big hit with attendees. The EV9 was converted into a photo booth for the evening, where attendees could get their photo taken from inside the vehicle. The EV9 will be available in dealerships soon, and reservations are currently being taken. Car Pros is the number one Kia EV retailer in the nation.

"EQUALUX 2023 was a night to remember – full of connection, community and support for our future leaders. We are very grateful for the help of our amazing community members, and for their generous donations to the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund, including both one-time and multi-year gifts," said Ilona Lohrey, GSBA CEO & President. "We are especially grateful for the continued partnership of our Title Sponsor Car Pros Kia, without whom an event of this size would not be possible."

The GSBA supports LGBTQ+ and allied students who demonstrate the vision and the ability to truly make a difference in the world. The organization's Scholarship & Education Fund awards scholarships to LGBTQ+ and allied students who exhibit leadership potential, strong academic abilities, and are actively involved in school and community organizations. Every scholar who has met certain criteria is eligible for up to four years of scholarship funding to pursue higher education. Founded in 1991, the GSBA Scholarship & Education Fund has invested almost $6 million in 535 scholars. For more information, visit thegsba.org

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Hyundai, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 150,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

