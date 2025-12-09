Car Pros Turkey and Food Giveaway Supports 300 Families in Southern California

Car Pros Automotive Group partnered with KLAX 97.9 La Raza and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to distribute food and turkey gift certificates to 300 local families as part of their annual Thanksgiving giveaway at BMW and MINI of Downtown Los Angeles and Kia Moreno Valley. Post this

The turkey and food giveaway has been an annual event at the Downtown Los Angeles BMW and MINI dealerships. This year, the event expanded to include a turkey and food giveaway event at the Car Pros Kia Moreno Valley dealership in Riverside County, which opened in 2022, and this year became one of the nation's top Kia dealers.

Dozens of volunteers from Car Pros, KLAX, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distributed bags of food items and turkey gift certificates to 150 families at each of the two event locations. Each event featured a live broadcast from KLAX 97.9 La Raza, including "Al Aire con El Terrible" at the Downtown Los Angeles event.

"At these events, we saw a strong need for food among seniors, and families with children, many of whom relied on these resources to support their larger households. The partnership with Car Pros and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank allowed us to support the families in our communities who need it most, easing a burden for them, while bringing some joy this holiday season," said Tania Menjivar of the Spanish Broadcasting System, and KLAX 97.9.

"Collaborations like this are what make the impossible possible. Car Pros and KLAX helped us carry hope into the hands of hundreds of families," said volunteer Fernando Matamoros, co-founder and vice president of RJC Foundation, an official partner organization of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "When community partners come together with heart, we don't just distribute food, we share dignity, unity, and the reminder that love multiplies when we work as one."

Since 2021, "Car Pros Cares," the philanthropic engine of Car Pros, has aspired to give back to, and strengthen ties with, the communities in which Car Pros dealerships are located. Car Pros Cares has organized initiatives including holiday toy donations, and sock drives, in addition to the turkey and food giveaway event, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits, including the Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles, the Salvation Army of Long Beach, and the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC).

Car Pros was founded in 1993 by the Phillips family as a small used car lot with two employees, with a commitment to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Since then, CEO Matthew Phillips and his team have grown Car Pros into one of the leading dealership groups in the United States today. Car Pros has six dealerships in Southern California, and in addition to Los Angeles and Moreno Valley, serves customers in the communities of Glendale, El Monte, and Huntington Beach.

About Car Pros Automotive Group

Car Pros Automotive Group is a leading automotive sales and service group, with dealerships representing Kia, Honda, BMW and MINI. Founded in 1993 by Ken Phillips, Car Pros currently has annual sales of more than $1 billion and is the top selling Kia retailer in the nation, having retailed over 185,000 new Kia models. The retailer is committed to changing lives through high-performance and values-led dealerships. Led by CEO Matthew Phillips, Car Pros is shaping the future of automotive retail: Franchise, professional, tech-savvy, values driven, and people focused. Visit, https://www.carpros.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

Angela Jacobson, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (714) 454-8776

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, [email protected], (949) 307-1723

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Car Pros Automotive Group, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Car Pros Automotive Group