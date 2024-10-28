Car Wars' AI Assistant, Cari Phone Assist, Set to Revolutionize Dealership Phone Operations

Car Wars is thrilled to introduce Cari Phone Assist, a powerful AI Scheduler and Receptionist, set to transform how dealerships manage phone interactions.

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is thrilled to introduce Cari Phone Assist, a powerful AI Scheduler and Receptionist, set to transform how dealerships manage phone interactions. Designed with 30+ years of telephony and automotive expertise, Cari is now in external beta and already proving to be a game-changer for dealership operations.

Aligning with Car Wars' mission to maximize the vast potential of AI and large language models, Cari harnesses advanced conversational AI to handle every call efficiently. Whether booking service appointments or eliminating hold times, Cari ensures no opportunity falls through the cracks. By investing in Cari, dealerships will prevent wasted marketing dollars from missed calls and benefit from Cari's reporting dashboard seamlessly integrated into existing reporting tools, enhancing transparency and ROI tracking.

Dealerships participating in the beta are already reaping the benefits of Cari's capabilities.

"I love Cari," said Chris Walls, Internet Sales Manager at Tim Short Tim Short CDJR Ford of Morehead. "Before, people would call in, and then they would call back in, trying to get a hold of somebody to book them an appointment. Cari has cut down on the number of times people call our store and do not get connected to somebody in Service. I would recommend Cari to other dealerships. We've tried some other products, but they just didn't work, whereas with Cari, I'm not seeing it slip up."

"We are proud to bring Cari to market in the coming months," states Stephane Ferri, Chief Executive Officer at Car Wars. "Cari transforms the phone experience for dealerships, empowering them to seize every opportunity while significantly cutting operational costs. From expertly booking precise service appointments and improving call connection rates to integrating seamlessly with existing systems, Cari is redefining phone handling in the automotive industry."

While Cari is currently in beta, the excitement is building for her general availability in late fall 2024. Dealerships will soon have access to the smartest AI assistant in the industry, designed to improve call connection rates, reduce missed opportunities, schedule service appointments, and optimize phone operations at every level.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

