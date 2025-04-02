Car Wars' AI Scheduler, Cari, Now Integrates with Xtime to Streamline Dealership Service Scheduling

Car Wars is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates seamlessly with Xtime.

DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars, the leading provider of innovative phone solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce Cari Scheduler, their AI-powered service scheduling tool, now integrates seamlessly with Xtime. This integration helps dealerships streamline their service operations by improving scheduling accuracy, reducing administrative workload, and maximizing booked appointments.

Car Wars' Cari AI Scheduler takes the hassle out of Service appointment booking, freeing up advisors to focus on delivering exceptional in-person service to customers in the drive. Designed with CRISP best practices, Cari ensures accurate and consistent bookings every time, operating 24/7 without capacity limits. By handling routine appointment calls, Cari streamlines the booking process, enhancing customer satisfaction and service efficiency.

With this integration, dealerships using Xtime can now schedule service appointments directly through Cari, eliminating the need for manual data entry and ensuring appointment availability is updated in real time. This reduces scheduling errors, keeps service bays full, and improves the overall efficiency of Service Departments. After Cari books an appointment, all of the dealer's customized Xtime workflows automatically go into effect, ensuring the dealership's existing processes continue without disruption.

"Our goal is to help dealers operate more efficiently, and integrating Cari with Xtime makes scheduling easier than ever before," said Stephane Ferri, CEO at Car Wars. "This integration was driven by response from our clients who wanted to see Cari work seamlessly with Xtime. We're proud to support our clients' evolving needs and are excited to help them save time, improve CSI scores through enhanced efficiency, and ensure more customers are served without increasing staff workload."

By leveraging this integration, service departments can minimize time spent handling appointment-related calls, reduce missed appointments, and improve customer satisfaction. The seamless integration with Xtime ensures all scheduled appointments are accurately logged, reducing errors and optimizing Service Department workflows.

This integration is now available to all dealerships using Car Wars Service and Xtime, helping improve efficiency, optimize staff resources, and enhance the customer service experience.

To learn more about Cari Phone Assist, visit www.carwars.com/home/a/cari-phone-assist/.

About Car Wars

Car Wars is the trusted partner for discerning dealerships in the Automotive Retail Industry, offering premium call tracking, texting, and phone solutions. With over three decades of experience, Car Wars is the industry's most innovative and robust phone solution, meticulously crafted by industry experts and dealer insiders. Car Wars brings deep industry knowledge to provide essential phone handling tools for your team to 'Own the Phone' and dominate the market.

Backed by cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to customer success, Car Wars goes beyond the ordinary to help dealers achieve optimal call and text outcomes. With unparalleled CRM integrations, actionable insights and hands-on support, dealerships are able to unlock their full potential and strengthen customer relationships.

Join the automotive retail revolution with Car Wars.

